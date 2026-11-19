Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's new visitor levy could impose overnight taxes on Scout and Brownie camps. Communities Secretary Angela Rayner confirms local authorities hold the power to grant exemptions for youth groups.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has implemented a new overnight visitor levy that could potentially tax youth groups including Scouts, Brownies, and Cubs for their camp stays. Parents with children as young as four now face the possibility of paying additional fees for their youngsters to spend nights away in tents under the new Labour rules introduced by Burnham. This development stems from the Prime Minister's much-criticised overnight visitor levy legislation, which empowers regional mayors to impose charges on stays in hotels, bed and breakfasts, and holiday lets across England. The policy framework allows local leaders to determine specific exemptions, creating uncertainty for charitable organizations that rely on affordable overnight retreats for their members.

How the Burnham Levy Operates

Andy Burnham established the parameters for this tax in September by decreeing that the levy would function as a percentage of accommodation charges rather than a fixed flat fee. Crucially, the mayor ensured that this financial burden would not be capped, allowing for unlimited charges on eligible overnight stays. Under the terms of the Visitor Levy Bill, central government ministers have barred regional mayors from imposing this specific levy on Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller sites, as well as on accommodation designated for asylum seekers. However, Communities Secretary Angela Rayner clarified on Monday that the government will not mandate mayors to provide a free pass for children's clubs, leaving the decision regarding exemptions firmly in the hands of local leaders.

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Scouts and Brownies Express Concerns

Girlguiding chief executive officer Felicity Oswald publicly stated that the group is concerned the proposed visitor levy for overnight stays in England could make trips significantly less affordable for both young members and their supporting volunteers. She emphasized that a key part of the Girlguiding experience involves the opportunity for fun and adventure, ranging from a child's first night away from home to camping under the stars. Oswald noted that with families already navigating rising living costs, an additional levy risks putting these important developmental opportunities further out of reach for many. She joined the Scouts and the Youth Hostels Association in calling for youth development opportunities to be explicitly excluded from the levy entirely.

A spokesperson for the Scouts Association argued strongly that investing in local communities should not be funded by imposing additional costs on young people and volunteer leaders attending camps at local Scout campsites. The organization highlighted that these sites have been owned and maintained by local Scouting for generations, making the tax feel like an unfair burden on established community assets. They asserted that local volunteers should be focused on delivering opportunities for young people rather than taking on the administrative responsibilities of tax collection. The Scouts stated that they simply cannot absorb this additional administrative burden or the financial impact of the new levy without affecting their ability to serve their members.

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Political Debate and Government Stance

During a parliamentary debate on Monday, Stoke-on-Trent Labour MP Gareth Snell expressed his disbelief that it was the government's intention for the visitor levy to apply to places like Staffordshire, home to the Kibblestone Scout camp. Snell remarked that he could not imagine that Cubs, Squirrels, and Scouts would have to pay to stay in the tents they pitch on the Scout camp where they have gone for years. Shadow local government minister David Simmonds echoed these sentiments, calling it absurd that Scout camps, Guide trips, and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions could be caught by a tax designed specifically for commercial overnight stays. Simmonds identified this as another example of Labour's education vandalism, which restricts opportunities available to children, particularly those from families who can least afford to pay more.

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner responded to these criticisms by gently stating that areas would be able to make exemptions, though she stopped short of mandating them. She indicated that local leaders would decide on exemptions, suggesting they might factor in the needs of medical visitors, disabled visitors, and children as part of their decision-making process. Rayner also cited the need for simplicity for businesses as a factor local authorities should consider when implementing the levy. When asked directly whether children could be exempt when families are subject to the levy, she clarified that local levies can contain exemptions but reiterated that it will be for local areas to determine the final policy.

Impact on Local Growth and Future Steps

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government emphasized that local leaders know their areas best and that these new powers put the choice over whether to introduce a visitor levy in their hands. This includes the specific authority to decide whether to exempt camping pitches from the new tax regulations. The government stated that all money raised through these levies will stay local and be invested in the visitor experience and local growth. These investments are intended to support high streets, parks, and events that residents and visitors love, aiming to boost the local economy while managing the impacts on different sectors of the community.

The Conservative party has pledged to end this measure if elected, describing the tax as ridiculous and arguing it unfairly targets youth activities. As local authorities across Greater Manchester and potentially other regions finalize their implementation strategies, the immediate impact on families remains unclear until specific exemption policies are announced. For now, organizations like the Scouts and Girlguiding continue to advocate for clarity and relief from what they view as an unintended consequence of the broader tourism tax legislation. The coming months will likely see further political pressure and local debates regarding how these funds are collected and allocated.