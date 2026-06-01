Andy Burnham Unveils Logo Amid Backlash Over PM Ambitions

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has unveiled his own logo amid a mounting backlash that he is acting like he is already the Prime Minister. The logo features a clenched fist with the slogan 'Change Labour, keep the faith'. Labour insiders have voiced concern that his allies are already 'wargaming' a snap general election if he has a honeymoon period in No10, and assembling a fantasy Cabinet.

Andy Burnham unveiled his own logo today amid a mounting backlash that he is acting like he is already the PM. The Greater Manchester Mayor's branding features a clenched fist with the slogan 'Change Labour, keep the faith'.

In keeping with Mr Burnham's 'King of the North' styling, it is based on the symbol for the Northern Soul music movement. The image - expected to be used on beer mats - was unveiled as criticism builds that the former Cabinet minister is taking the Makerfield by-election for granted. Labour insiders have voiced concern that his allies are already 'wargaming' a snap general election if he has a honeymoon period in No10, and assembling a fantasy Cabinet.

Mr Burnham has been reposting praise of his 'class' 53-minute 10k time, after posing for photos flexing his muscles before starting the charity run in Manchester yesterday. He was showing off his bee tattoo, which is a symbol of the city.

Andy Burnham posed for photos flexing his muscles before starting the charity run in Manchester yesterday The Greater Manchester Mayor's branding features a clenched fist with the slogan 'Change Labour, keep the faith' Mr Burnham has been making little secret of his intention to challenge Sir Keir, who is fighting to cling on following a wave of anger after disastrous local elections. In a campaign video last week Mr Burnham told Makerfield voters they could make the constituency the 'most powerful in the land' by putting him in the Commons.

He has insisted he is not taking the by-election on June 18 for granted, with Labour and Reform engaged in a 'dog fight' for the seat. The only poll of the campaign so far has shown the parties effectively neck and neck, despite Mr Burnham's name recognition in the Greater Manchester area. Labour MPs have reacted nervously to reports that Mr Burnham's team is 'wargaming' an early general election if he enters No10 and gets a poll bounce.

A loyalist Labour MP told the Daily Mail that the plotting could backfire by solidifying support for Sir Keir.

'Hopefully it might make colleagues pause for thought,' the MP said. A senior Labour source suggested Mr Burnham was getting ahead of himself by talking about what he would do as PM. The source said: 'Surely their answer to every question - about future elections, policies or Cabinet appointments - should be: 'Our sole focus is on winning this by-election, everything else depends on that, and nothing else is worth discussing until that has been achieved.

'' The Tories said Mr Burnham looked 'cocky', comparing his behaviour to Neil Kinnock's notoriously triumphalist Sheffield rally, shortly before Labour lost the 1992 general election. There are claims Buckingham Palace has been approached to establish whether there would be any constitutional objections to a second King's Speech being held later this year.

In keeping with Mr Burnham's 'King of the North' styling, it is based on the symbol for the Northern Soul music movement Mr Burnham has been reposting praise of his 'class' 53-minute 10k time Such a move would be highly unusual and would signal a clear break from the agenda on which Labour won the 2024 general election. However, how radical Mr Burnham could be is open to question as he has committed to abide by Labour's manifesto, and to stick to Rachel Reeves' fiscal rules.

There is also frenzied briefing over who would be in his Cabinet, with speculation that Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood are both in the frame to become Chancellor. Mr Burnham posted his 10k time of 53.15 on X after his charity run yesterday. He then reposted a message saying: 'Regardless on your thoughts on his politics. That is a class time for a 56 year old.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Labour Party General Election PM Ambitions Logo Unveiling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham Considering Snap Election as He Plots Potential Leadership BidAndy Burnham is reportedly planning for a snap general election and a major cabinet reshuffle as he prepares for a possible leadership challenge against Keir Starmer. The Greater Manchester Mayor is tipped to win the Makerfield by-election and is eyeing a return to Westminster. He is said to be in discussions with Shabana Mahmood about her becoming Chancellor, while also considering advice from Sue Gray and roles for Angela Rayner and Lucy Powell. Buckingham Palace has been approached about the constitutional implications of a second King's Speech this year.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Considering Snap Election Amid Labour Leadership SpeculationThe Greater Manchester Mayor is reportedly planning for a potential premiership, including the possibility of an early general election to secure a personal mandate, as he is favored to win the Makerfield by-election and challenge Keir Starmer following Labour's local election setbacks.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Allegedly Wargaming Snap Election and Cabinet Choices Amid Makerfield By-ElectionLabour insiders report that Andy Burnham is already planning for a snap general election and assembling a potential Cabinet while campaigning in the Makerfield by-election, despite a tight race with Reform UK and internal party tensions.

Read more »

Burnham Criticized for 'Prime Minister in Waiting' Demeanor Amid By-Election CampaignConservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake accused Andy Burnham of behaving like a 'Prime Minister in waiting' after the Greater Manchester Mayor participated in the Great Manchester Run while campaigning in the Makerfield by-election. The critique, which also invoked comparisons to Neil Kinnock's 1992 rally, highlights concerns over Burnham's perceived hubris and lack of substantive policy answers. The criticism was amplified by former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who dismissed Burnham's economic argument blaming '40 years of neo-liberalism' as 'odd'. The situation is compounded by polling indicating Labour would lose to Reform UK under Burnham's leadership.

Read more »