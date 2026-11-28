Conservative leaders condemn Prime Minister Andy Burnham after it emerges that influencer Max Balegde, invited to No 10, joked about sexual assault.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense political backlash and condemnation from senior Conservatives after it was revealed that an influencer he invited into Downing Street had previously joked about the sexual assault of a teenage girl. The controversy centers on content creator Max Balegde, who triggered a major furore by recording a video on the steps of No 10 that included obscene and derogatory comments about women. This revelation has intensified calls for Mr Burnham to apologize for what critics describe as debasing the office of the Prime Minister.

The Vile Video And Podcast Revelations

Max Balegde, a 27-year-old TikTok star, sparked immediate outrage last week by posting footage of himself lip-syncing to an internet meme. The lyrics included the phrase 'bomboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nuggets,' a derogatory reference to women in Jamaican patois combined with a sexualised reference to white women. While Mr Balegde has apologized for that specific incident, new details have emerged from a podcast appearance that have deepened the crisis.

Also read Max Balegde and Andy Burnham Clash Over No10 TikTok Scandal

In an episode of The Useless Hotline Podcast, Mr Balegde recounted in detail a debauched party held in a house where his friend's grandmother had died just days earlier. He laughed about being in the 'dead nan's house' without permission and admitted that an 18-year-old friend bought alcohol for him and his friends when they were only 13 or 14 years old. He also recounted a story about an older teen performing a sex act on a girl under the age of 18, describing the event as 'wild times' and suggesting they should try to turn it into a TikTok clip.

The interviewer on the podcast highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting the presence of an underage girl in the home of a deceased relative. Mr Balegde responded by saying 'Absolutely, much to think about. Childhood,' and added a remark to the deceased grandmother: 'If you are up there love, I had the best night of my f*****g life.' These comments were recorded in 2023 but have now been brought to public attention following his invitation to the Prime Minister's residence.

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Conservative Reactions And Political Fallout

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has called on Mr Burnham to apologize for 'debasing his office' and for allowing the vile video to be recorded on the steps of No 10. Senior Tories have slammed the remarks as 'appalling' and have urged the Prime Minister to 'end the embarrassing circus he has turned No 10 into.' The Conservative Party chairman, Kevin Hollinrake, emphasized that these comments are completely unacceptable and highlighted that Mr Burnham's predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, had refused to work with Mr Balegde because of his history of unsavoury remarks.

Mr Hollinrake stated, 'These comments are appalling. It is completely unacceptable to make a joke out of sex offences and attempted assassinations.' He pointed out that Mr Balegde failed vetting when Mr Starmer was in power, describing it as a warning that was ignored. The Conservative source noted that even Mr Starmer, despite his association with figures like Peter Mandelson, decided that Mr Balegde was 'a step too far.' Mr Hollinrake argued that Mr Burnham clearly felt differently and should rectify the situation immediately.

Further complicating matters, it was revealed that Mr Balegde has made other troubling statements in past podcasts. He has referred to 'children in high school' as his 'speciality' and claimed to have 's*****d them all.' He also referenced the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, saying the shooter 'should have put the practice in.' These additional comments have fueled accusations that the Prime Minister failed to conduct adequate due diligence before inviting the influencer to such a prestigious location.

Impact On Downing Street And Future Steps

The Prime Minister has not issued an apology and has not ruled out inviting Mr Balegde back to No 10, though he acknowledged that the influencer had 'rightly apologized' for the initial viral video. Meanwhile, Chancellor John Healey has also been accused of breaking rules after filming a video with an influencer in No 11 to promote his ready-meal company. This has added to the perception that the new government is struggling to maintain appropriate standards in its engagements with public figures.

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About 60 content creators were invited to the event on November 9 in the Pillard Room, which is usually reserved for hosting receptions for world leaders. Mr Burnham praised the influencers for having 160 million followers between them, calling them the 'most influential' guests to visit the 'most influential building' in the UK. Footage from the reception shows influencers running amok inside the residence, with some dancing down the famous staircase and others consuming alcohol behind the Prime Minister's lectern.

Conservatives are now asking whether Mr Burnham will apologize in the Commons for Max Balegde, following his refusal to do so last week. The political fallout suggests that the Prime Minister's office will face sustained pressure to address the conduct of those granted access to Downing Street. The incident has raised serious questions about the vetting process for guests and the appropriateness of hosting such figures in the heart of British political power.