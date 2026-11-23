Tory leader Kemi Badenoch criticizes Prime Minister Andy Burnham for hosting influencer Luke Hamnett at No10, calling the dance stunt unserious and a distraction from governance.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has faced intense backlash from political opponents after allowing TikTok star Luke Hamnett to film a viral dance stunt inside 10 Downing Street. The controversy centers on the decision to host the social media influencer for a podcast recording, which critics argue trivializes the office of the head of government. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was the most vocal in her condemnation, accusing the Labour government of turning a serious political hub into a source of entertainment rather than governance.

The incident occurred during an episode of the Live Laugh Luke podcast, a show hosted by the 34-year-old influencer from Stoke-on-Trent. During the 20-minute interview, Hamnett praised Burnham, stating he was doing a great job since replacing Keir Starmer as the Labour premier in July. The former Greater Manchester mayor accepted these compliments while the influencer filmed a recreation of the famous dance performed by Hugh Grant in the movie Love Actually.

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Tory Opposition Demands Genuine Scrutiny

Kemi Badenoch argued that the decision to allow such a filming inside the Prime Minister's residence treats the public as if they are children who need to be entertained rather than respected citizens. She contrasted the current atmosphere with her early days as an MP, when staff had to hand in their phones upon entering 10 Downing Street. Badenoch emphasized that while Hugh Grant could dance through the building because he was pretending to be the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham actually holds the real power and responsibility.

The Conservative Party has seized on the moment to highlight what they describe as a broader pattern of evading accountability. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake stated that Burnham has been dodging difficult questions since taking office. He argued that promoting an EU deal without publishing full details shows a fear of critical analysis. Hollinrake asserted that softball interviews with influencers cannot replace the necessary scrutiny provided by professional journalists.

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Declining Access for Westminster Reporters

The criticism comes amid reports that opportunities for reporters to question the Prime Minister's team have significantly decreased since Labour won power in 2024. Data indicates that regular opportunities for Westminster reporters to quiz officials have halved during this period. This reduction in access fuels the opposition's claim that the government is isolating itself from direct public accountability and avoiding tough questions on policy failures.

One specific point of contention is the Brexit reset agreement signed with EU leaders last week. Critics note that the full details of this deal have not been published, leaving the public and lawmakers in the dark about potential economic implications. The refusal to release these documents is cited as evidence of a government more interested in controlling the narrative than ensuring transparency in international negotiations.

Influencer Visit Sparks Broader Debate

Luke Hamnett described his visit to Downing Street as a surreal and pinch-me moment for his working-class background. He told BBC Radio Stoke that walking through the famous door with his parents was an unforgettable experience. Despite the controversy, Hamnett defended the interaction, stating he did not understand how the dance moment happened but was happy to be part of it. He reiterated his support for Burnham, calling him a normal guy and expressing pride that a political figure from his community holds the highest office in the land.

The incident highlights a growing cultural divide between traditional political norms and the modern media landscape. While the government views engagement with influencers as a way to connect with younger demographics, opponents see it as a dangerous dilution of democratic standards. With global leaders like Donald Trump, Xi, and Putin projecting power on the world stage, critics argue that such domestic theatrics undermine Britain's serious political standing.