Andy Burnham UK COP31 Net Zero Speech

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledges 2050 Net Zero at COP31 in Turkey despite domestic policy reversals and low attendance from G7 peers.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivered a brief but significant address to the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, reaffirming the United Kingdom's commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Despite the event drawing a sparse audience in a large hall, the Premier emphasized that the climate crisis is an immediate threat requiring urgent global cooperation. This declaration stands in stark contrast to recent domestic policy adjustments that have signaled a potential dilution of the UK's previous climate targets.

Burnham Addresses Sparse Summit Crowd

Mr. Burnham arrived in Antalya late last night on a government plane, traveling directly from Manchester after attending the Commonwealth summit in Antigua earlier in the week. His speech, which lasted approximately six minutes, was delivered to a noticeably half-empty room at the COP31 gathering. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were present in the audience, with reports indicating that Mr. Khan engaged in casual photo opportunities with UN staff during the proceedings. The Premier wasted no time in outlining his administration's stance, stating that the climate crisis is no longer a distant threat but a present reality devastating lives and livelihoods across the globe.

Also read UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Reaffirms 2050 Net Zero Target at COP31

International Isolation and Low Attendance

The UK's Prime Minister attended the summit in isolation among major Western powers, as key G7 leaders chose not to participate. French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney all declined to send representatives to the Turkey gathering. Furthermore, the United States under President Donald Trump did not send officials, reflecting the administration's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. This diplomatic absence raised immediate questions regarding the strategic value of Mr. Burnham's flying visit, especially given the limited high-level engagement available to the UK leadership at the venue.

Advertisement

Domestic Policy Contradictions Emerge

While projecting international leadership, the Burnham government faces scrutiny over conflicting domestic energy strategies. De facto Deputy Prime Minister Louise Haigh is scheduled to lead a Cabinet committee meeting aimed at watering down electric vehicle targets, a decision delayed due to fears of leaks that could embarrass the Premier. Simultaneously, officials have approved drilling at the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea and cast doubt on the feasibility of achieving a Net Zero power grid by 2030. Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh publicly described the 2030 grid target as a 'stretch target,' signaling a retreat from previous rigid commitments.

Missed Bilateral Meetings and Future Steps

Time constraints during the short visit prevented Mr. Burnham from holding a scheduled bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was recently re-elected. The Premier did, however, engage in brief informal 'brush-by' discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and COP31 President Murat Kurum. Following the summit, Mr. Burnham departed for Dublin to join the European Political Community summit, where he plans to address issues related to Ukraine and the push for lasting peace. Critics, including Tory frontbencher Neil O'Brien, have mocked the sparse attendance, suggesting the audience itself was one of the few elements at COP31 aligned with Net Zero goals.