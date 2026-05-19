Andy Burnham U-turns over Brexit and borrowing rules

Andy Burnham, a potential Labour leader, made two major U-turns within hours over Brexit and borrowing rules. He was spotted running from his Greater Manchester home, and the timing was seen as a stab at his rival Keir Starmer. He denounced Thatcherite revolution, called for more council housing, nationalisation of water and energy sectors, price controls, and maximum devolution of power from Whitehall.

Andy Burnham made two major U-turns within hours yesterday amid growing concern his left-wing agenda would wreck the economy. In a major climbdown, Mr. Burnham said he was no longer pushing for Britain to go back into the EU, just months after declaring: 'I want to rejoin.

' Hours later, in a second reverse, his officials claimed he would now stick to borrowing rules introduced by Rachel Reeves, suggesting his high-spending agenda would have to be funded by tax rises. It came after financial markets took fright at signals Mr. Burnham would go on a borrowing binge.

Tory Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride said Mr. Burnham was 'already costing us all money', with the higher borrowing rates of recent days forecast – should they continue – to cost every family almost £300. Reform UK accused Mr. Burnham of 'panicking' about a potential backlash to his pro-EU views in the Leave-voting Makerfield constituency, where he is set to fight a by-election to return to Westminster and challenge Keir Starmer.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice branded the mayor of Greater Manchester the 'King of the U-turn'. He now says he respects the referendum and doesn't want to rejoin the EU. Last year, he said he wanted to rejoin the EU. Will the real Andy Burnham please stand up





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