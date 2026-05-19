Andy Burnham U-turns on Brexit and borrowing rules

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, made two major U-turns within hours yesterday, over Brexit and borrowing rules. He said he was no longer pushing for Britain to go back into the EU, just months after declaring: 'I want to rejoin.' Hours later, his officials claimed he would now stick to borrowing rules introduced by Rachel Reeves, suggesting his high-spending agenda will have to be funded by tax rises.

Andy Burnham made two major U-turns within hours yesterday, amid growing concern his Left-wing agenda will wreck the economy. In a major climbdown, Mr Burnham said he was no longer pushing for Britain to go back into the EU, just months after declaring: 'I want to rejoin.

' Hours later, in a second reverse, his officials claimed he would now stick to borrowing rules introduced by Rachel Reeves, suggesting his high-spending agenda will have to be funded by tax rises. It came after financial markets took fright at signals Mr Burnham would go on a borrowing binge.

Tory Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride said Mr Burnham was 'already costing us all money', with the higher borrowing rates of recent days forecast – should they continue – to cost every family almost £300. Reform UK accused Mr Burnham of 'panicking' about a potential backlash to his pro-EU views in the Leave-voting Makerfield constituency, where he is set to fight a by-election to return to Westminster and challenge Keir Starmer.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice branded the mayor of Greater Manchester the 'King of the U-turn'. He added: 'He now says he respects the referendum and doesn't want to rejoin the EU. Last year he said he wanted to rejoin the EU. Will the real Andy Burnham please stand up?





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham U-Turns Brexit Borrowing Rules Rachel Reeves High-Spending Agenda Tax Rises Financial Markets Tory Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride Reform UK Richard Tice Makerfield Constituency Keir Starmer Great North Investment Summit Redistribution Of Wealth Council Housing Nationalisation Price Controls Devolution Brexit Reindustrialisation Trickle-Down Economics Privatisation Deindustrialisation Labour Party Conference Labour Members Brexit Debate Catastrophic Mistake Rejoining The EU

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kemi Badenoch warns of 'Burnham premium' if Andy Burnham becomes PMConservative leader Kemi Badenoch has warned that Britain will pay a 'Burnham premium' if the mayor of Greater Manchester becomes Prime Minister. She has criticized Andy Burnham's proposals to increase government borrowing and add billions of pounds to the national debt.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Pivots Brexit Views To Win Back Seat In Brexit-Leaning SeatThe Greater Manchester mayor is switching his stance on Brexit to stand a better chance in the upcoming by-election against the Reform party.

Read more »

Andy Burnham U-turns over Brexit and borrowing rulesAndy Burnham, a potential Labour leader, made two major U-turns within hours over Brexit and borrowing rules. He was spotted running from his Greater Manchester home, and the timing was seen as a stab at his rival Keir Starmer. He denounced Thatcherite revolution, called for more council housing, nationalisation of water and energy sectors, price controls, and maximum devolution of power from Whitehall.

Read more »

Andy Burnham's Breezy Volte-Face on Brexit at Leeds SummitThis news text highlights Andy Burnham's sudden change in stance on Brexit, expressed at the 'Great North Investment Summit' in Leeds, including his declarations on northern English mayors, Thatcherism, and the North's potential to be greater.

Read more »