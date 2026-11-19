UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham declared Russia the biggest losers of the Ukraine conflict during a Berlin summit. He joined European allies to reaffirm unwavering support for Kyiv despite recent diplomatic moves by the US.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unequivocally branded Russia the biggest losers of the ongoing Ukraine war, sharply criticizing the military campaign led by Vladimir Putin. Speaking at a high-stakes press conference in Berlin alongside key European allies, Mr Burnham emphasized that the Russian invasion has failed to achieve its strategic objectives while inflicting catastrophic losses on its own population and economy.

Strategic Assessment of Russian Losses

During the Berlin briefing, Mr Burnham provided a stark statistical assessment of the conflict's toll on Moscow. He noted that Russia is losing men at a rate of several thousand every two to three months, a figure that exceeds the total casualties suffered by the Soviet Union during its nine-year conflict in Afghanistan. He pointed out that despite this immense human cost, Russian forces have seized no more than 0.2 per cent of Ukrainian territory, rendering the campaign a strategic failure.

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Mr Burnham described the situation as a clear lose-lose scenario but insisted that the scale of disaster is far greater for the invading force. He highlighted the unbreakable resilience of the Ukrainian people and their leadership under President Volodymyr Zelensky as the primary factors thwarting Russian ambitions. He stated that Russia is simultaneously losing men, losing ground, and losing the battle to break Ukrainian sovereignty.

Diplomatic Alignments and Stakeholder Views

The Berlin meeting served as a crucial counterpoint to recent diplomatic developments in Shenzhen, where US President Donald Trump held trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Following those discussions, which resulted in a joint declaration of peace, there was significant anxiety in European capitals regarding potential sidelining of Ukraine in future negotiations.

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz dismissed the Shenzhen summit as primarily a photo opportunity but welcomed President Trump's push for new peace talks. He stressed that Europe must participate in any negotiations as a unified team with Kyiv and Washington. Mr Burnham echoed this sentiment, asserting that there can be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine in the room and no European security framework without European representation.

Attendance at the Berlin gathering included France's Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. President Trump dialled into the session to signal alignment with European goals, denying reports that he viewed the situation with excessive optimism. Mr Burnham clarified that the President spoke passionately about the horrific loss of life, including young Russian soldiers, rather than painting a rosy picture of Russian intentions.

Future Negotiations and Commitment to Kyiv

Mr Burnham declared that the United Kingdom is ready to enter peace negotiations but remains firm on non-negotiable principles. He emphasized that the coalition stands with Ukraine today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes until the unjust war concludes. This stance reflects a growing alignment among Western leaders, marking the first time the Prime Minister has observed such coherence in international diplomacy regarding the conflict.

The Prime Minister warned that the failure to move toward a resolution continues to benefit no one, yet Russia bears the heaviest burden of the ongoing stalemate. He reiterated the UK's unwavering support for Kyiv, promising continued military and political backing. The message from Berlin was clear: while diplomatic avenues are open, the resolve to support Ukrainian sovereignty remains absolute and unshakeable.