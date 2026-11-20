Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares to enshrine a new EU agreement in law, triggering severe criticism from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and internal Labour dissent over energy policy.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to sign a new agreement with the European Union that will effectively reverse the trajectory of the Brexit outcome. The deal, described as a EU 'reset', is scheduled to be signed today and exposes the United Kingdom to a new era of regulatory interference from Brussels. This move directly contradicts the wishes of the 17.4 million voters who supported leaving the bloc in the 2016 referendum.

Parliamentary Bill and Legal Enshrinement

Beyond the signing ceremony, the Prime Minister is preparing to introduce a bill to Parliament as early as next week. This legislation aims to enshrine the terms of the new agreement into UK statute with uncharacteristic speed. The rapid timeline highlights what critics view as a prioritization of closer EU ties over democratic mandates from the general public.

Also read Andy Burnham Pressed on Brexit Reset Deal Terms Amidst EU Hardball Tactics

The legal framework will likely incorporate concessions such as cheaper university fees for specific groups and full working rights for up to 100,000 EU nationals under the age of 30. These provisions represent only the initial stage of what opposition figures predict will be ongoing adjustments to British sovereignty and regulatory independence.

Kemi Badenoch and Conservative Opposition

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has issued a sharp condemnation of the Prime Minister's strategy in yesterday's Daily Mail. She argued that Mr. Burnham is delivering the worst of both worlds by maintaining economic ties while surrendering political control. Her assessment resonates with broader concerns about the EU's potential influence over British money, borders, and domestic laws.

Advertisement

Badenoch emphasized that Mr. Burnham has lost any remaining legitimacy to negotiate a closer relationship. The Prime Minister had previously insisted less than five months ago that he would not attempt to overturn the referendum result. Critics now view this reversal as a gross political misjudgment that will damage his career longevity.

Energy Policy and Rosebank Project Dispute

Parallel to the EU negotiations, the government faces significant internal strife regarding the Rosebank energy project. There is currently no sign that the government will approve work on this large-scale site following delays to the Jackdaw project. The hold-up is partly attributed to Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, a protégé of Ed Miliband, who is allegedly encouraging opposition to the development.

At least 75 Labour MPs have signed a private letter arguing that the Rosebank project will not lower energy bills for consumers. Sources close to Ms. Fahnbulleh have denied her involvement in stirring trouble, but the internal dissent remains visible. Mr. Burnham has yet to issue a definitive view on the project, though critics suggest he should sack the Energy Secretary if she is indeed opposing the development.

Geopolitical Context and Zelensky Meeting

Internationally, the Prime Minister's domestic struggles occur against a backdrop of intensifying conflict in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Coalition of the Willing leaders yesterday to discuss ongoing support. This diplomatic activity coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin emerging from talks with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

Advertisement

Putin's recent interactions with global leaders provided him with a temporary veneer of credibility before he issued fresh threats. The geopolitical landscape remains tense, with the Prime Minister balancing domestic political backlash against international security commitments and energy supply uncertainties.