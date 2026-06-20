Andy Burnham's Wife Marie-France van Heel: A High-Flying Marketing Executive in the Background

Andy Burnham's wife Marie-France van Heel is a high-flying marketing executive who has largely stayed in the background during his political career. She has been supportive of his decisions, but her initial reaction to his plans to seek a return to Westminster was not entirely supportive.

Marie-France van Heel, the Dutch-born wife of Andy Burnham , is a high-flying marketing executive who has largely stayed in the background during his political career.

Indeed, her response when he told her his plans to seek a return to Westminster after nine largely successful years as Mayor of Greater Manchester was not entirely supportive. Her initial reaction was probably a two-word answer, probably half-joking, Mr Burnham revealed last month, adding that there was some encouragement needed.

But the 56-year-old was by his side at the Makerfield count in the early hours of yesterday followed by his victory rally at Ashton Town football club several hours later. Recently described by a close friend as beautiful, very gentle and highly intelligent, they met while both were studying at Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam College in 1989.

Mr Burnham later recalled how he was trying to impress the newly arrived first-year girls when he found one who loved 1980s Manchester band The Smiths. The rest, as they say, is history, he added. In the early years of their relationship, Ms van Heel appeared on the ITV show Blind Date. Viewers heard she was studying social and political sciences, captained the college women's football team and fancied actor Matt Dillon.

Fortunately for her future husband, whom she married in 2000, her trip to Gibraltar after choosing Will from Surrey was a disaster, with the cameras capturing him branding her a cold fish. Things got even worse backstage, with Frankie said to have told him F*** off, I never want to see you again.

In fact, she would, ironically at a Commons bar in 2003, three years after she and Mr Burnham married. Will Harris, to give him his full name, was by then marketing director of the Conservative Party, of all things. Working with major clients including MTV and Sky, Ms van Heel has largely stayed out of politics, although outspoken tweets attacking her husband's political opponents were revealed when he last stood for the Labour leadership in 2015.

The couple relocated north when Mr Burnham became MP for Leigh in 2001 and have three children, Jimmy, Rosie and Annie, all now in their 20s





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marie-France Van Heel Andy Burnham Marketing Executive Politics Labour Leadership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrity Endorsements and Party Heavyweights Rally Behind Andy Burnham in High-Stakes Makerfield By-ElectionManchester Mayor Andy Burnham intensifies his Makerfield by-election campaign with celebrity support from Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan, alongside a significant mobilization of Labour Party figures. This strategic push aims to secure a crucial victory that could position Burnham for a future leadership challenge, while raising concerns about potential implications for press regulation and the Leveson Inquiry.

Read more »

Makerfield by‑election could return Andy Burnham to Parliament and trigger Labour leadership showdownPolls have closed in Makerfield as Andy Burnham seeks a seat that would enable him to challenge Keir Starmer. A Labour victory would see Burnham quit as mayor, present the needed nominations, and push for a rapid leadership change. Reform UK and the newly formed Restore Britain party are fighting to split the anti‑Labour vote, while Starmer readies a financial defence against a potential challenge.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Organises Celebrities for Last-Ditch Makerfield CampaignManchester Mayor Andy Burnham has brought in a host of celebrities to campaign with him in Makerfield in a last-ditch attempt to win over voters ahead of polling day. The move has raised fears that he may launch a second stage of the Leveson inquiry if he gains the keys to No10.

Read more »

Comparing Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer: Who Would Be a Better Prime Minister?An analysis of the potential of Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, examining their political backgrounds, leadership styles, and public appeal.

Read more »