Andy Burnham, the Labour leadership hopeful, announced plans to reform the council tax system and introduce a land value levy, which could impact millions of families and landowners.

Andy Burnham yesterday paved the way for a new tax grab on Middle England by vowing to overhaul the council tax system and introduce a land value levy .

He criticized the current council tax system, considering it unjustified due to old valuations and demanded an annual duty on those holding assets. The stance raised the prospect of Labour targeting huge numbers of homes whose values have risen sharply, hitting families who have stretched themselves to buy a property and pensioners on fixed incomes. His stance has come under fire from all quarters last night for trying to increase the tax burden further





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Andy Burnham Council Tax Land Value Levy Middle England Keir Starmer Economic Recklessness Westminster Suit Outlook At UK Land Taxation Explanation Of REPLACE CONCERNING WHAT WOULD R Say WHAT WOULD REPLACE IT HYPOCRISY OF LABOUR's ‘CHANGE’ CANDIDATE

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