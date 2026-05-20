Andy Burnham's Record in Manchester and Prospects for Westminster Election

Andy Burnham's tenure as the Mayor of Manchester, despite being acclaimed for his 'King Of The North' status, has been marred by failures in local economic management and controversies. As he gears up for the Makerfield by-election, the scrutiny on his record and prospects for the Westminster election intensify. His record on economic management, highlighted by Greater Manchester Combined Authority's high debt levels and occasional borrowing surges, raises concerns. Moreover, his misadventures in city affairs, including a controversial 'clean air zone' and a failed congestion charging scheme, call into question his competence.

Andy Burnham is keen for everyone to know about his yellow buses. His era of free passes is over as scrutiny becomes unforgiving. His record, especially on economics, is far from spotless.

Despite infamously proclaiming Britain is too much 'in hock' to bond markets, Greater Manchester Combined Authority's liabilities are £1.43billion. He's prone to mistakes costing British taxpayers, such as the failed congestion charge plan that wasted over £100million. His plans to reduce pollution by instituting a 'clean air zone' were questioned, met with public backlash, and ultimately scrapped





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Andy Burnham's Record in Manchester and Prospects for Westminster ElectionAndy Burnham's tenure as the Mayor of Manchester, despite being acclaimed for his 'King Of The North' status, has been marred by failures in local economic management and controversies. As he gears up for the Makerfield by-election, the scrutiny on his record and prospects for the Westminster election intensify. His record on economic management, highlighted by Greater Manchester Combined Authority's high debt levels and occasional borrowing surges, raises concerns. Moreover, his misadventures in city affairs, including a controversial 'clean air zone' and a failed congestion charging scheme, call into question his competence.

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