The Makerfield by-election has exposed Andy Burnham's lack of preparedness for the top job, raising concerns about his ability to lead the country. His U-turns on key issues, such as welfare handouts and Brexit, have left voters and critics alike questioning his commitment to his policies. As the UK's international reputation suffers, Burnham's inexperience and lack of clear vision have put him at odds with his own party and the nation. Can he really be trusted to lead the country out of crisis?

If Andy Burnham is the answer, what on earth was the question? The self-styled King of the North reckons he's on track to win next Thursday's Makerfield by-election then sweep south to depose Keir Starmer , whose job security is more precarious than ever after the devastating resignation of his defence secretary, John Healey .

Few will mourn the demise of Starmer, the only prime minister in living memory to be accused by his own hitherto loyal defence secretary of failing to properly defend the nation. But it speaks volumes for the grim state of British politics that the Makerfield campaign provides no evidence that Burnham would be much of an improvement.

The by-election has exposed Burnham to a modicum of scrutiny by the national media that he has escaped as mayor of Greater Manchester, where the local media, such as BBC North West and the Manchester Evening News, have been largely cheerleaders. He has not come out well from it. Defence has been steadily rising up the agenda during the Makerfield by-election. But Burnham has not had a word to say about it.

He's stayed schtum even after Healey's resignation. You could argue by-elections should be about more local matters. But they are also a chance to pass judgment on a sitting government's national record. This is especially true of Makerfield, which was triggered, remember, explicitly to propel Burnham into 10 Downing Street.

Silence on the burning issue of our times is hardly appropriate from someone who wants to be our next prime minister. After all, he's not been backward in coming forward with pronouncements on other matters. On Wednesday, citing his previous support for the families of the Hillsborough tragedy, he vowed to 'stick by the Waspi women because they deserve some recompense for the unfairness'.

The Waspi campaigners, who think (wrongly) that women born in the 1950s have been cheated out of their full state pension entitlement, praised him for showing 'real courage'. The accolade was somewhat premature. In less than 24 hours, he was in full U-turn mode. A Burnham spokesman explained that 'he accepts the final decision has been made in relation to financial compensation '.

Turns out what he had in mind was earlier access for them to travel discounts such as bus passes. So not quite the fearless champion the Waspi women had thought.

Silence on the burning issue of our times is hardly appropriate from someone who wants to be our next prime minister Our allies have had enough of Starmer strutting the world stage promoting 'coalitions of the willing' They should not have been so gullible - for U-turns have been the default mode of Burnham's by-election campaign. Having previously argued that migrants on work, family or student visas should have access to welfare handouts, Burnham came out against the idea in the by-election.

Mass migration is not popular in Makerfield. At last year's Labour Party conference he boasted he was not afraid to advocate Britain rejoining the European Union. In the by-election he has talked of 'respecting the referendum result', 'not advocating' a second referendum and effectively ruling out rejoining for the foreseeable future. Makerfield voted overwhelmingly for Brexit in 2016.

He recently railed against the government for being 'in hock to the bond markets', though it wasn't clear he had a clue what he was talking about. Anyway, no doubt on receipt of wiser advice, he kicked off his campaign promising to stick to Rachel Reeves' fiscal rules.

Then, perhaps realising this rather hemmed in his big spending plans, he opined that the fiscal rules should be up for debate, leaving the good folks of Makerfield as mystified as the rest of us. Finally, when he was interviewed on BBC Newsnight last week, it became clear he didn't even know what the fiscal rules were (there are only two of them, plus an additional rule covering welfare spending).

All this matters big-time because, if he succeeds in his mission to defenestrate Starmer, he will become prime minister considerably less well-prepared for the top job than Starmer in July 2024 - and we now know to our cost he was not at all well-prepared.

'This is no time for a novice,' Gordon Brown once famously declared, trying to fend off David Cameron in the run-up to the 2010 election. Well, Burnham is very much the novice and, though he's spent 16 years in Westminster (which rather belies the 'beer, chips and gravy' image this Cambridge graduate tries to project), nothing he did then prepares him to be prime minister now.

He would move into 10 Downing Street inheriting a government in chaos in the wake of Healey's resignation, its international reputation in shreds after the departing defence secretary exposed Starmer's hypocritical sham of talking big and spending small.

'The UK's standing in Nato is at an all-time low,' says a former (British) deputy supreme allied commander of the Atlantic Allianc





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer John Healey Brexit Welfare Handouts Fiscal Rules U-Turns Leadership Politics UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham fuels alarm over Labour spending splurge, vows compensation for 'Waspi' women and hints at student loans reliefAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, made two potentially huge commitments at hustings for the Makerfield by-election last night. He vowed compensation for so-called 'Waspi' women and hinted at student loans relief, fueling alarm over another Labour spending splurge.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Poised for Makerfield Victory Amid Right-Wing DivisionNew polling indicates that a split in the right-wing vote between Reform UK and Restore Britain may secure a win for Labour's Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Warns MPs of Leadership Challenge ChaosLabour leader Keir Starmer has issued a warning to his MPs that a leadership challenge against him would plunge the country into chaos. The Prime Minister vowed to fight any challenge against him by Andy Burnham, citing his deep sense of duty. With voters in Makerfield set to decide the fate of the Prime Minister this Thursday, Sir Keir issued a warning to Mr Burnham that whoever replaces him will face the same crises and problems that have sunk his time in office.

Read more »

Keir Starmer Warns MPs of Leadership Challenge ChaosSir Keir Starmer has warned his MPs that a leadership challenge against him would plunge the country into chaos. The Prime Minister vowed to fight any challenge against him by Andy Burnham because of his deep sense of duty. With voters in Makerfield set to decide the fate of the Prime Minister this Thursday, Sir Keir issued a warning to Mr Burnham that whoever replaces him will face the same crises and problems that have sunk his time in office.

Read more »