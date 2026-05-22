Andy Burnham's Potential Leadership Bid Holds Troubling Questions

Andy Burnham, a former mayor of Manchester and former secretary of state, launched his by-election campaign and putative Labour leadership bid. His style and principles have been a source of controversy, with questions surrounding his potential to govern effectively and his priorities regarding the Northern versus the national population.

Andy Burnham launched his by-election campaign and putative Labour leadership bid with a paean to his friends in the North – 'the people and communities I love'.

Worryingly for a possible future prime minister, he didn't seem to care much about anyone outside this northern fiefdom except those in Westminster, who he clearly felt deserved a metaphorical clout round the ear. Burnham's chummy, bloke-next-door style has won him many fans among party members, who are looking desperately for a saviour to lead them out of the Starmerian wilderness. But who is this political chameleon? What does he really stand for? And is he remotely capable of governing on the big stage





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