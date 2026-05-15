Andy Burnham's Path to Contest Makerfield By-Election Unblocked by Keir Starmer

Andy Burnham, the Manchester Mayor, is expected to receive a waiver to contest the upcoming Makerfield by-election after it was revealed that Keir Starmer will not block his return to the Commons. This move comes after a previous bid to stand in Gorton and Denton was rejected by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC). Meanwhile, one of Sir Keir Starmer's allies has admitted that he is 'unpopular' as moves gather pace to replace him.

Andy Burnham will likely receive a 'waiver' to contest the upcoming Makerfield by-election after it emerged Keir Starmer will not block the Manchester Mayor from returning to the Commons.

The self-styled 'King of the North' is tipped to stage a coup against the Prime Minister if he successfully returns to Westminster and a previous bid to stand in Gorton and Denton was rejected by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC). But NEC member Luke Akehurst told the BBC it is likely Mr Burnham will get his wish at the second attempt following the resignation by Josh Simons in Makerfield last night.

Meanwhile one of Sir Keir Starmer's allies has admitted he is 'unpopular' as moves gather pace to replace him. Follow the latest updates in our politics live blo





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Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer National Executive Committee (NEC) Josh Simons Luke Akehurst Cabinet Minister Steve Reed Sky News Reform UK Nigel Farage Andy Burnham Spooks The Markets With Pound Nos Gilts FTSE Share Index Iran War Inflation Outlook Wes Streeting Angela Rayner HM Revenue And Customs

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