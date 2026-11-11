Andy Burnham's maiden PMQs session leaves MPs unimpressed

During his first set of Prime Minister's Questions in July, Andy Burnham gave a subdued performance that critics say shows a lack of policy clarity.

On 10 July, newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham addressed Parliament for the sixth time at PMQs, after unseating Sir Keir Starmer. The session, televised live, drew criticism from opposition MPs who described the leader's performance as flat and uncommitted.

PMQs Overview and Key Moments

Burnham rose to the dais with a calm demeanor and spent most of the time listening rather than speaking. He provided one substantive reply to a question on bus policy, but otherwise used filler phrases such as "if I might say so" and "if I could just finish the point." His statements about the Ten‑Year Plan were largely hand‑waved, admitting that Boston Consulting Group had helped draft the framework while he attempted to portray himself as resolute. The sole policy highlight that drew a laugh was his claim that the recent Budget was the most popular in years.

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Opposition Critiques and Parliamentary Reactions

Members of the opposition, led by Kemi Badenoch, pounced on perceived weaklings in the new leader's speech. Badenoch repeatedly chastised Burnham on his "inertia" and poked fun at the merger of the driving licence authority with the vehicle standards agency. Labour backbenchers, while more restrained, showed a collective sense of disappointment in the absence of a sharper tackle on policy. The only noticeable protest came from Gregor Poynton, the whip, who offered a rare visible sigh during the session. Former Cabinet ministers, including Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Sir Chris Bryant, sat largely silent, while Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh faced ridicule over her perceived lack of experience.

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Impact on Parliament and Upcoming Proceedings

The visible lack of engagement has raised questions about Burnham's ability to command Parliament and steer the new political agenda. The previously promised dramatic change in leadership style appears muted, suggesting that the 2024‑25 policy updates may see limited immediate progress. PMQs is scheduled to resume next week, and Parliament will soon vote on the Budget that Burnham claims to have popularised. Until the new leader can articulate clear policy directions, MPs are likely to remain cautious in supporting his agenda.