Andy Burnham's Immigration Clampdown Criticized as Being Un-British

Andy Burnham is backing a hardline immigration clampdown that has been criticized as 'un-British' by Labour MPs. The Greater Manchester mayor supports a toughening of rules pushed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, aiming to double the time it will take legal immigrants to qualify for indefinite leave to remain and apply the change retroactively to migrants already in Britain.

Andy Burnham is supporting a 'hardline' immigration clampdown by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood , which Labour MPs have criticized as 'un-British'. The Greater Manchester mayor wants to strengthen rules for legal immigrants, aiming to double the time required for indefinite leave to remain from five to 10 years.

However, Mahmood is also considering applying this change retroactively to migrants already in Britain, affecting around 2.2 million people who have arrived since 2021. This proposal was met with criticism by Angela Rayner and has sparked a two-way race between Burnham and Reform, who have branded him as 'open borders Burnham'.

Meanwhile, UK net migration dropped to an estimated 171,000 last year, the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. The proposal was not included in the King's Speech list, but its allies believe it will still go ahead. The Greens have unveiled their Makerfield candidate, vowing to fight Reform but also hold Burnham's feet to the fire regarding his stance on immigration and other policies.

The fight will take place on June 18 when Burnham is fighting Reform to win the by-election





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Andy Burnham Immigration Toughening Of Rules Shabana Mahmood Dual Of Time It Will Take Transplants To Obtai Migration Contribution To Contribution Of Migration To Our Country Makersfield Greater Manchester Mayor Reform Chris Kennedy Shabana Mahmood Uniforms Green Two Years Later Italy

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