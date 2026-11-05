Andy Burnham's EU Reset Draws Support From Former Brexit Voter

A long-time Brexit advocate reveals a shifting perspective on EU membership, citing proposed food regulations on crisps and sauces as a surprising catalyst for reconsidering sovereignty.

The prospect of Andy Burnham's political reset regarding Britain's relationship with the European Union is beginning to gain traction among former hardline opponents of Brussels. This shift in sentiment emerges from a demographic that has historically maintained a steadfast opposition to European integration for over five decades.

A Lifetime of Eurosceptic History

The author's deep-rooted skepticism toward European political structures dates back to 1975, when they cast a vote for No in Harold Wilson's referendum on remaining in the Common Market. This early stance was reinforced in 1992, during their tenure as a presenter on LBC radio, where they actively attacked John Major's determination to sign the Maastricht Treaty.

Also read Andy Burnham Vows to Seize Brexit Reset Deal Amid Financial and Regulatory Concerns

The Maastricht Treaty is the foundational agreement that officially created the European Union, marking a significant expansion of political union beyond mere economic cooperation. Decades later, during a nightly television slot on Sky News, the author remained an outlier by granting significant airtime to Nigel Farage, a central figure in the British independence movement.

This consistent ideological alignment continued through European elections, where the author consistently voted for Ukip. In 2016, they threw their full weight behind the Leave campaign, demonstrating a clear commitment to restoring national legislative autonomy outside of EU frameworks.

Proposed Bans On Flavored Snacks

The catalyst for this reconsideration is not a grand geopolitical strategy, but rather specific consumer regulations proposed by the EU regarding food labeling and packaging. The union is proposing a blanket ban on smoky bacon crisps and Pot Noodles alongside restrictions on individual condiment sachets.

Advertisement

Starting from 2030, food manufacturers will not be permitted to market products described as chicken, bacon, steak, pork, or prawn if these items do not contain ingredients resembling those specific meats. This regulation targets a wide array of artificially flavored snacks, extending the ban from traditional flavors to exotic varieties such as prawn cocktail and chicken tikka masala.

The author acknowledges the culinary appeal of basic flavors but views everything else as an abomination. They specifically exempt salt and vinegar and cheese and onion from this critique, suggesting that these traditional tastes are the only acceptable standards for snack food production.

Consumer Frustrations With Packaging

Beyond food labeling, the proposed prohibition of individual sachets of ketchup and mayonnaise serves as a significant practical grievance. The author describes these single-use packets as an absolute nightmare for consumers due to their difficult design and propensity for causing messes.

Opening these sachets often proves impossible with fingers alone, leading many people to attempt ripping them apart with their teeth. This method frequently results in tomato ketchup, brown sauce, or mayonnaise ending up on clothing rather than food. The frustration is compounded by similar issues with tiny tubs of milk substitutes.

The author notes that they are unable to peel the top off miniature dairy containers without the contents spilling everywhere. They argue that anything packaged in plastic or foil should ideally be illegal, citing individual portions of butter as a particular pet hate due to their inconsistent texture.

Advertisement

Weighing Sovereignty Against Regulation

The proposed regulations present a complex trade-off between national sovereignty and consumer convenience. The author questions what could possibly be worth surrendering hard-won independence to unelected bureaucrats in Brussels and foreign judges sitting in the European court.

Despite these profound constitutional concerns, the daily inconveniences of poorly designed food packaging and misleading snack labels are starting to outweigh the ideological benefits of Brexit. The author likens the state of modern convenience foods to the rancid butter depicted in the classic television episode Willesden Suite of the series Minder.

In that episode, the character Arthur manages to flog a consignment of surplus British Rail Travellers Fare butter and jam to a hotel. His supplier warns him that the butter has been over the axle and is starting to go rancid, a metaphor the author applies to current snack trends.

A Pragmatic Shift In Perspective

Andy Burnham's call for a reset in EU relations is gaining unexpected support from a former Brexit voter who now views Brussels regulations with a degree of pragmatism. The author admits that if rejoining the EU is the price required to bring in a blanket ban on smoky bacon crisps and inconvenient condiment packets, they are willing to pay it.

This personal concession highlights a broader trend where immediate quality-of-life issues may be influencing public opinion on international political structures. The specific grievances regarding Pot Noodles, including the bizarre Bombay Bad Boy flavor, illustrate how trivial consumer complaints can reshape major political perspectives.

The author's journey from a 2016 Leave campaigner to a potential supporter of EU integration underscores the evolving nature of post-Brexit political discourse. It suggests that future debates may focus less on abstract sovereignty and more on tangible daily regulations affecting consumer products.