New EU regulations under Andy Burnham's reset ban Amantadine for veterinary use in the UK from 2028, sparking outrage among vets and animal welfare groups.

Cats and dogs residing in Britain will soon lose access to Amantadine, a critical painkiller used to manage chronic conditions in pets, following the implementation of Andy Burnham's new EU reset agreement. This regulatory shift removes the drug from veterinary formularies, a move that medical experts and animal welfare advocates have condemned as a severe setback for pet healthcare standards across the nation.

Regulatory Timeline and EU Mandates

The prohibition on Amantadine for veterinary use is scheduled to take effect from March 1, 2028, aligning UK protocols with broader European pharmaceutical restrictions. The European Medicines Agency previously ruled that there is an overriding public health interest in restricting the drug, citing its historical use in treating seasonal influenza in humans as the primary rationale for the ban.

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Although industry bodies such as the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe and the Spanish Confederation of Veterinary Business objected to the decision, EU authorities maintained that the medication must be reserved for human medical applications. This directive effectively prevents British veterinary practices from prescribing Amantadine for animal patients after the specified deadline, regardless of its efficacy in treating non-influenza conditions.

Veterinary Opposition and Clinical Impact

Veterinarians argue that the removal of Amantadine constitutes a significant blow to the profession and a direct threat to the health and wellbeing of pets suffering from moderate to severe chronic pain. The medication functions by reducing the development of sensitisation to pain in the central nervous system, making it particularly effective for animals with worsening pain profiles or conditions like arthritis.

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Dr Hannah Capon, a representative of Canine Arthritis Management, highlighted that arthritis is highly prevalent among dogs and cats, with associated pain being severely disabling. She noted that untreated chronic pain often leads to euthanasia when symptoms become unmanageable, making drugs like Amantadine essential for maintaining quality of life in many companion animals.

Research conducted by Dr Harriet Gunter at the University of Cambridge's Queen's Veterinary School Hospital supports these claims, revealing that seven out of ten vets had utilized Amantadine to treat dogs with chronic pain and arthritis. Of those practitioners, 90 percent reported that the drug treated pain effectively, outperforming other standard painkillers commonly available in veterinary clinics.

Alternatives and Practical Limitations

While veterinarians have identified alternative treatments, experts emphasize that these options do not offer equivalent convenience or efficacy for chronic management. Ketamine can be used to treat chronic pain but requires administration via injection or intravenous drip, necessitating hospital stays or frequent vet visits every two to four weeks.

Memantine is another oral alternative for treating arthritis, yet no published controlled study has proven its ability to relieve chronic pain in cats or dogs. Consequently, the loss of Amantadine removes a unique pharmacological tool that helped calm pets in pain without the logistical burdens associated with alternative therapies.

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Government Defense and Economic Priorities

A government spokesman defended the decision by stating that antimicrobial resistance is a global challenge requiring coordinated action between the UK and the EU. The spokesperson assured the public that there will be no immediate changes to existing prescriptions and pointed out that a number of alternative drugs are already in regular use for animal pain relief in both regions.

The administration emphasizes that the EU reset is designed to slash red tape and stop unnecessary hold-ups at the border, which is projected to open the door to hassle-free trade with the EU. Officials estimate that these reforms will add up to £5.1billion a year to the economy while backing UK businesses and jobs.

In response to the regulatory change, the RSPCA has called on the Government to review this element of Andy Burnham's EU deal. Senior public affairs manager Claire McParland warned that animal welfare must not be an afterthought, criticizing the deal for creating damaging barriers to the supply of essential veterinary drugs and stalling vital progress for farmed animal welfare standards.