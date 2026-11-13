Mayor Andy Burnham addresses a nearly empty hall at Cop31 in Antalya, drawing sharp contrast with Greta Thunberg's packed press conference and highlighting the UK's diminished diplomatic presence.

Mayor Andy Burnham delivered a keynote address at the Cop31 climate conference in Antalya on Thursday, marking his status as the sole G7 leader to attend the event. The speech lasted exactly five minutes and fifty-two seconds, a duration critics noted was reminiscent of an egg timer rather than a significant diplomatic intervention. Burnham and his entourage traveled to Turkey on Wednesday via government aircraft, where they were greeted by Provincial Governor Hulusi Sahin with a blue carpet ceremony. Despite the formal arrival, the subsequent event revealed a stark lack of international engagement.

Burnham Addresses Nearly Empty Hall

On the morning of the address, Burnham walked to a gleaming limousine before entering a venue that was almost entirely devoid of attendees. The hall featured endless rows of empty seats, with only a small knot of approximately ten British supporters present, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan seated in the front row. Burnham began his address by greeting fellow leaders and excellencies, a greeting that seemed optimistic given the sparse attendance. The atmosphere was described as resembling tumbleweed blowing through a desert, with the Mayor noting that even a day three Liberal Democrat conference would likely draw a larger crowd.

Also read UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Reaffirms 2050 Net Zero Target at COP31

Contrast With Thunberg Press Conference

While Burnham spoke to a sparse audience, a press conference organized by Greta Thunberg was packed with hundreds of attendees. Thunberg delivered a forceful critique of global leadership, stating that planet Earth was being killed and identifying those responsible. The timing of Burnham's speech clashed directly with this high-profile event, highlighting a significant disparity in public and media attention. The contrast underscored the criticism that the UK's top diplomat at the conference was engaging in a performative gesture without the substance of widespread global support.

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Global Diplomatic Absence and Isolation

Burnham stood as the only G7 leader to make the pilgrimage to Antalya, a fact that emphasized the UK's isolation at the summit. Even Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney did not attend the conference, further diminishing the weight of the Western diplomatic presence. In Burnham's company were dignitaries from Tonga, Lebanon, the Solomon Islands, and Lesotho, none of which represented major economic powers. The event saw the Prime Minister of Palestine receive a standing ovation, a reaction that contrasted sharply with the silent, seated audience for the British representative. The lack of a standing ovation for Burnham was attributed to the absence of people in the room rather than a lack of applause.

Domestic Political Rhetoric and Defense Concerns

While Burnham was in Turkey, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy faced scrutiny at Westminster regarding the security of military bases and broadcasting standards. Nandy defended her department against failures by television bosses to control sex-manipulating celebrities, promising to summon broadcasters for reprimands. Her language was criticized for relying heavily on bureaucratic clichés such as high-potential clusters and thriving ecosystems. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Luke Pollard addressed questions from Conservative MP Lincoln Jopp regarding the withdrawal of American war planes from UK bases. Pollard stated that the movement of US aircraft was a matter for the United States, indicating that the UK had not received prior warning of the decision.