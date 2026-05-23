Andy Burnham's Campaign Video Reaction from an Ashton-in-Makerfield Resident

Enid Hill, a resident of Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester, criticizes Andy Burnham's campaign video stating that the mayor of Manchester should not claim affinity with a former mining town when he grew up in a different area.

To Enid Hill, aged 78, it is Andy Burnham 's working-class hero shtick that tends to stick in her craw. Earlier this month, she witnessed him parading with a dash of Mancunian swagger outside her modest two-up, two-down, hands dug determinedly in his pockets, reminiscing into a camera about how his 'journey began in this area'.

This was news to Enid, who was born here on Park View, a modest street of red-brick homes in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester, and can remember when its working-class inhabitants toiled in the nearby weaving mill, now long gone. Why the mayor of Manchester should choose her street to begin his campaign video is beyond her





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Ace Report Community

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham Floats 'Manchesterism' Policy Ahead of Crucial Election BattleIn his Manchester Evening News interview, the Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham outlines his 'Manchesterism' policy, which aims to shift wealth from the South to the North, ensure tougher immigration measures, and stick to the fiscal rules set by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. The lack of clarity around his stance on Brexit, tax and immigration has led to speculation about his intentions, with critics questioning his commitment to proportional representation and his intentions regarding the top tax rate.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Pledges to Overhaul Council Tax System, Facing Political FalloutAndy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has launched his by-election campaign by vowing to overhaul the 'regressive' council tax system. He criticized outdated valuations and proposed replacing it with a 'land value tax.' His stance could lead to Labour targeting homes with rapidly rising values across different regions.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Campaign In Makerfield By-ElectionThe title of this news text is 'Andy Burnham Campaign In Makerfield By-Election'. It is about the politician Andy Burnham's campaign in the Makerfield by-election. The text provides information on the location, the reaction to his campaign posters, conversations with people in Ashton and Bryn, and his interaction with voters in their homes. The news text is written in English and is structured into several paragraphs.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Campaign In Makerfield By-ElectionThe title of this news text is 'Andy Burnham Campaign In Makerfield By-Election'. It is about the politician Andy Burnham's campaign in the Makerfield by-election. The text provides information on the location, the reaction to his campaign posters, conversations with people in Ashton and Bryn, and his interaction with voters in their homes. The news text is written in English and is structured into several paragraphs.

Read more »