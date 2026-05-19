Andy Burnham's Brexit stance: Backing unity over re-entry to EU

Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, expressed concern over Brexit's impact and stated his 'respect' for the referendum result. He pinpoints the need for unity and challenged the Conservative party in a bid to reverse Brexit. However, his chances of success are said to be uncertain, with polls suggesting support for the Brexit-backing Reform party.

Andy Burnham tried to quell a Brexit storm today as he pinned his by-election hopes on a lurch to the Left. The Greater Manchester mayor confirmed that he thought leaving the EU had been 'damaging', but stressed he 'respected' the referendum result and was not pushing for re-entry to the bloc.

The comments came as he tries to fend off a Reform challenge in the Brexit-backing Makerfield constituency. Previously Mr Burnham called for the restoration of ties with Brussels 'in my lifetime'. He hit out at 'neoliberalism' and 'trickle-down' economics, complaining that wealth had been 'siphoned off' from workers.

Mr Burnham indicated that the North would get more funding at the expense of the South, arguing that the reverse had been true in a political system that had been failing for 40 years. Anxiety is rising in Labour ranks at the consequences if the Makerfield contest – likely to be on June 18 – is lost to Reform.

Outgoing MP Josh Simons officially quit this morning, taking on the traditional post of Crown Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds. Even fans of Mr Burnham say his chances of success could be worse than 50-50, with polls having consistently shown Nigel Farage's outfit on track to win. Victory would almost certainly put the Manchester mayor in position to oust Keir Starmer.

However, Sir Keir sounded defiance this afternoon - insisting he wants to stay as PM into the 2030s. The former minister said: 'Burnham has the political sense of a gnat.

' In a speech, Mr Burnham said: 'My view is that Brexit has been damaging, but I also believe the last thing we should do right now is re-run those arguments. Britain will be stuck in a permanent rut if we're just constantly arguing and people are pulling away from each other. It is important that whatever comes out of this by-election, there is a unifying feeling about the change that we need to work towards.

I am not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the EU. I respect the decision that was made at the referendum and it will undermine everything I have said about strengthening democracy if we don't respect that vote.

' In an interview at Labour conference last year, Mr Burnham said: 'I'm going to be honest. I'm going to say it, I want to rejoin. I hope, in my lifetime, I see this country rejoin the European Union. I'm absolutely clear about that.

In his speech, he said: 'the draining away of economic, social and political power took place' after de-industrialisation was then compounded by deregulation, privatisation in the 90s and austerity in the 2010s





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Andy Burnham Brexit Greater Manchester Makerfield Reform Josh Simons Crown Steward And Bailiff Of The Chiltern Hund Keir Starmer Brexit Stance Referendum Result Brexit Storm Projected Brexit Vote Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer Brexit Brexit Impact Brexit Debate Brexit Stance Brexit Referendum Result

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