Treasury analysis reveals Andy Burnham's youth work scheme could increase net immigration by up to 50,000 annually, sparking political debate on migration and EU relations.

Official Treasury estimates indicate that the new youth mobility framework proposed by Andy Burnham will significantly alter migration statistics, potentially adding up to 50,000 individuals to the net immigration total each year. This projection stems from an analysis of the Youth Experience Scheme, which grants young Europeans enhanced access to the British labor market.

Government Immigration Forecast Details

The Treasury study suggests that the influx of European workers will substantially outpace the number of British citizens utilizing the reciprocal opportunities to work abroad. Consequently, the government anticipates a sharp rise in the number of people entering the country compared to those departing. This trend is expected to boost last year's annual total of 171,000 net migrants by approximately 30 percent.

Also read Andy Burnham EU Reset Deal: Costs, Concessions and Political Backlash

Youth Mobility Scheme Mechanics

The agreement, formally signed by the Prime Minister on Friday, establishes a framework allowing up to 100,000 young people from EU countries to work in the UK for periods of up to three years at a time. The deal is strictly reciprocal, permitting a similar volume of British youth to seek employment in European nations. However, the Treasury analysis indicates that European youngsters are statistically likely to utilize this freedom far more actively than their British counterparts.

Political Opposition and Economic Criticism

Former Tory Cabinet minister Priti Patel has strongly criticized the proposal, arguing that Labour's claims regarding economic benefits rely heavily on accepting huge increases in net migration. She asserted that Andy Burnham's EU strategy will harm British jobs due to higher migration levels and accused the Prime Minister of burying these costs in the details. Patel emphasized that the public has not been told openly about the demographic implications of the deal.

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Long Term Demographic and Economic Effects

While officials have downgraded the predicted impact by 25 percent to account for visa fees and other financial barriers, the analysis predicts net immigration will rise between 20,000 and 50,000 during the first three years. After the initial cohort returns home, the scheme may still add 14,000 people annually after five years, as some EU nationals secure permanent jobs or settle through marriage. Although Andy Burnham claims the reset will add 0.5 percent to GDP by 2040, the Treasury notes the scheme accounts for only 0.2 percent of GDP and will similarly increase the population, leaving GDP per head unchanged.

Implementation Timelines and Election Strategy

Diplomatic sources report that the UK is pushing to delay the scheme's start until 2030 to prevent immigration figures from influencing the next election. Although Brussels aims to implement the plan in 2028 alongside food and farming agreements, EU minister Hamish Falconer admitted it may not commence until early 2030. Meanwhile, Andy Burnham's push for closer EU ties has alarmed Red Wall MPs like Jonathan Hinder, who warn that reopening membership debates could cost Labour the upcoming election.