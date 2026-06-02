Andy Burnham Rules Out Snap General Election If He Takes Power from Keir Starmer

Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, has ruled out calling a snap general election if he seizes power from Keir Starmer. He has decided to carry on until the next scheduled election in 2029, despite previously demanding a general election when the Conservatives changed leaders in 2022.

Andy Burnham today ruled out calling a snap general election if he seizes power from Keir Starmer . The Greater Manchester Mayor's team today said he would not go to the country if he wins the Makerfield by-election and goes on to become prime minister.

Mr Burnham previously demanded the Conservatives call a general election when they changed leaders in 2022. But he has decided to do what they did and carry on until the next scheduled election, due in 2029. It comes as a new poll showed Reform UK widening its national support to nine points just over a fortnight out from the Makerfield vote, which Mr Burnham needs to win to enact his plan to take power.

Nigel Farage's party is on 27 per cent in a poll by YouGov, with Labour and the Tories tied in second on 18 per cent. If replicated at a snap election it could hand Mr Farage a majority and mean Mr Burnham's premiership could last little longer than that of Liz Truss.

The Greater Manchester Mayor's team today said he would not go to the country if he wins the Makerfield by-election and goes on to become prime minister Mr Burnham previously demanded the Conservatives call a general election when they changed leaders in 2022 Mr Burnham today took aim at 'profiteering' water companies as he continues his campaign ahead of the June 18 by-election. He called for stronger public control of the industry and said North West-based United Utilities should cancel the final dividend due to be paid to shareholders in August and redistribute the money to lower costs for consumers instead, after the company's profits surged following an increase in bills.

He said: There is simply no justification for profiteering on this scale when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. This confirms why people feel the system is rigged against them. It makes the case for essential public services coming back under public control





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