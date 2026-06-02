Andy Burnham Rules Out Snap Election, Water Profiteering

Andy Burnham confirms he will not call a snap general election if he becomes prime minister after the Makerfield by-election, opting instead to serve until 2029. A new poll shows Reform UK surging to 27 percent, tying Labour and the Tories at 18 percent each, raising stakes for Burnham's strategy. Simultaneously, Burnham campaigns on nationalizing water companies, condemning United Utilities' dividends as profiteering during the cost-of-living crisis.

Andy Burnham has announced that he will not call a snap general election if he becomes prime minister following a potential victory in the Makerfield by-election.

This represents a shift from his previous stance in 2022 when he demanded that the Conservatives call a general election after they changed leaders. Instead, Burnham intends to govern until the next scheduled election in 2029, mirroring the approach taken by the Conservatives. The announcement coincides with a new poll from YouGov showing Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, widening its national support to nine points.

The poll places Reform UK at 27 percent, with Labour and the Conservatives tied at 18 percent each. If these numbers were replicated in a snap election, it could grant Farage's party a majority, potentially resulting in a premiership for Burnham that would be shorter than Liz Truss's tenure. Burnham's team confirmed that he would not seek an early mandate even if he secures a parliamentary majority via the Makerfield by-election.

His current position contrasts sharply with his earlier criticism of the Conservatives for avoiding a public vote after their leadership change. The decision to postpone a general election is framed as a commitment to stable, long-term governance, but it also carries significant political risk given Reform UK's surge in the polls. A snap election called by Burnham could see Farage's party capitalize on voter discontent and claim a majority, effectively ending Burnham's premiership swiftly.

The YouGov poll underscores the volatile nature of the current political landscape, with smaller parties eating into the traditional vote share of the two main parties. In parallel with his electoral strategy, Burnham continues to focus on domestic policy issues ahead of the June 18 by-election. He has targeted what he describes as 'profiteering' by water companies, particularly United Utilities, which is based in the North West.

Burnham is calling for stronger public control of the water industry and has urged United Utilities to cancel its final dividend to shareholders, scheduled for August, and instead redirect those funds to reduce consumer bills. This follows a surge in company profits after an increase in water bills. Burnham argued that such profiteering is unjustifiable during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and reinforces public perception that the system is rigged against ordinary people.

His stance bolsters his broader platform of returning essential public services to public ownership, a message aimed at resonating with voters in Makerfield and beyond





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Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Snap General Election Reform UK Nigel Farage Yougov Poll Labour Party Conservative Party Water Industry United Utilities Cost-Of-Living Crisis Public Ownership Dividends Keir Starmer Liz Truss

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