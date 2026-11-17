Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham signals openness to cutting National Insurance for young hires after adviser blames policy for rising NEET rates among 16-24 year olds.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has explicitly stated he is not ruling out a reversal of the Labour Party's current employment tax burden on young workers. This significant potential policy shift comes after his own senior adviser, Alan Milburn, attributed rising youth joblessness to the government's recent fiscal decisions. The comments emerged alongside the release of a landmark report analyzing the one million young people in Britain who are not in education, employment, or training.

Adviser Links Policy to Youth Unemployment

Alan Milburn, the independent adviser to the Mayor, provided a stark assessment of the current economic landscape affecting 16 to 24 year olds. He stated there was 'no doubt' that specific government policies, particularly the increase in firms' National Insurance contributions (NICs) and rapid hikes in the minimum wage, had severely damaged business sentiment. These measures, introduced after Labour took office in 2024, have made it significantly more expensive for employers to hire younger staff members.

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The root of the problem lies in the specific mechanics of the tax changes implemented by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. When she held the Chancellor role, Ms. Reeves raised the headline rate of the tax while simultaneously slashing the earnings threshold from £9,100 down to just £5,000. This dramatic reduction in the threshold dragged a huge number of part-time starter jobs into the tax system, effectively penalizing businesses for offering entry-level positions to young workers.

Burnham Open to Targeted Tax Cuts

During an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, Mr. Burnham was questioned directly about whether he would support calls for a targeted National Insurance cut for younger employees. His response indicated a willingness to reconsider the current approach, noting that some implications of the proposed changes were intended for the upcoming Budget. He emphasized that the administration was not ruling anything out at this stage and would consider all evidence in the round before making final decisions.

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The Prime Minister also weighed in, stating that the government remains committed to working with employers to help them take on young people. This stance aligns with the broader goal of integrating the next generation into the workforce, despite the political challenges of reversing previous fiscal commitments. The Mayor acknowledged that while some proposals require budgetary consideration, the urgency of the situation demands a comprehensive review of current incentives.

Milburn Proposes Structural Reforms

Alan Milburn's report outlines ambitious reforms designed to tackle the high levels of inactivity among young adults. A central recommendation includes doubling the threshold at which businesses start paying NICs for under-25s from £5,000 to £10,000. This proposed change is scheduled to start in the retail and hospitality sectors, industries that traditionally rely heavily on younger, entry-level staff. The goal is to reduce the financial barrier for employers while increasing immediate investment in work support for job seekers.

In addition to tax relief, the report suggests cutting welfare for young people who do not cooperate with employment support programs. This dual approach aims to incentivize hiring through tax breaks while ensuring that young individuals actively engage with training and job placement services. The Prime Minister and Chancellor John Healey have been challenged to spend billions of pounds to implement these far-reaching reforms, highlighting the scale of the financial commitment required.

Government Response and Political Fallout

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden confirmed that the government was accepting several key recommendations from the Milburn report. This includes legislation for a new 'opportunity and support guarantee' to provide clear routes into education, training, or work for young people. McFadden also announced the extension of a taxpayer-funded scheme, ensuring that jobless youngsters on benefits for a year will be offered a fully funded six-month job.

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To oversee these initiatives, a new 'youth opportunities unit' will be established in Whitehall and chaired by Mr. Milburn, reporting directly to the Prime Minister. However, McFadden avoided direct questions about whether the Labour Party would accept the call to cut National Insurance for firms employing young people. The Conservative Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, Helen Whately, criticized the government, arguing that their own review had undermined their economic policies and demanding the removal of the 'jobs tax' to allow businesses to create real jobs again.