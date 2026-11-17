Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refuses to banish Labour's youth jobs tax despite his adviser's report blaming the policy for rising NEET figures among 16 to 24-year-olds.

G Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has declined to definitively rule out a reversal of Labour's employment tax for young workers, acknowledging significant political pressure following a damning report by his own senior adviser. Alan Milburn, a long-serving Labour minister and advisor to Burnham, explicitly blamed specific national government policies for exacerbating youth joblessness and damaging business confidence in the hiring sector.

Milburn Report Blames Tax Hikes for Youth Joblessness

The scrutiny intensified as Milburn unveiled his landmark report detailing the challenges facing Britain's one million young people classified as Neets, meaning they are not in education, employment, or training. Milburn stated there was no doubt that recent policy decisions, particularly the increase in firms' National Insurance contributions (NICs) and the accelerated rise in the minimum wage for younger employees, had severely impacted business sentiment regarding hiring entry-level staff.

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The former minister highlighted that the Government had pushed up NICs for employers while simultaneously increasing the minimum wage for workers under the age of twenty-five at a faster rate than for older employees. Milburn argued that these combined financial pressures had created a hostile environment for businesses attempting to recruit new talent from the youth demographic, necessitating immediate and far-reaching reforms to address the inactivity crisis.

Proposed Reforms and NIC Threshold Adjustments

Milburn's comprehensive proposals for tackling the high levels of inactivity among those aged sixteen to twenty-four include a dual approach of substantial immediate investment in work support alongside stricter welfare conditions for youngsters who refuse to cooperate. A key recommendation involves doubling the threshold at which businesses start paying NICs for under-twenty-five-year-olds from five thousand pounds to ten thousand pounds, starting initially in the retail and hospitality sectors.

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This recommendation directly counters measures introduced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who previously raised the headline rate of the tax and slashed the earnings threshold from nine thousand one hundred pounds to just five thousand pounds. That specific policy change dragged huge numbers of part-time starter jobs into the tax net, effectively making it more expensive for employers to hire young people and contributing to the growing Neet problem since Labour took office in twenty twenty-four.

Government Response and Political Fallout

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor John Healey have faced intense calls to spend billions of pounds implementing these reforms, with opposition parties arguing that the current economic strategy is counterproductive. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately attacked the absurdity of continuing to charge higher NICs on firms in order to help fund made-up jobs for young people, demanding the axeing of what she termed Labour's jobs tax to let businesses create real opportunities.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden confirmed that the Government was accepting a number of recommendations, including legislation for a new opportunity and support guarantee and the extension of a taxpayer-funded scheme offering fully funded six-month jobs to those on benefits for a year. He also announced a new youth opportunities unit chaired by Milburn to report directly to the Prime Minister, though he dodged questions in the House of Commons regarding the acceptance of the NIC cuts.

Burnham's Strategic Position and Future Steps

During an interview on Tuesday, Burnham indicated that while they are not ruling anything out at this point in time, the implications of Milburn's proposals must be considered as part of the upcoming Budget process. He emphasized that the Government wants to work with employers and continues offering help for businesses to take on young people, while expressing confidence that Labour MPs would support his welfare reforms after previous attempts by Starmer were rejected by a revolt.

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Burnham asserted that he has never seen a wholesale government approach to supporting the next generation, arguing that failing to act would leave Britain with a generation of young people growing up without hope for the future. The immediate next steps involve a thorough review of the entire report by the Mayor and the central Government, with specific fiscal measures potentially being adjusted in the forthcoming national Budget to align with these new employment strategies.