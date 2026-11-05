Andy Burnham Rules Out Putin At 2027 Manchester G20 Summit

Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirms Vladimir Putin will not attend the November 2027 G20 summit in Manchester due to UK sanctions on Russian officials.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be present at the upcoming G20 summit scheduled for Manchester in November 2027. The leader of the world's largest economies is set to host global dignitaries in the city where he previously served as mayor, but he has explicitly ruled out an invitation for the Russian head of state. This decision addresses previous concerns regarding the potential attendance of Mr. Putin despite ongoing international tensions and military conflicts.

Sanctions Prevent Russian Attendance

The Prime Minister confirmed that technicalities surrounding the G20 invitation process, which are managed by the group rather than solely by the host nation Britain, do not override existing legal restrictions. He told The Economist that while the formal invitations are handled through specific channels, there are outstanding sanctions against leading figures in the Russian administration that prevent their travel. Consequently, Mr. Putin will not be coming to the summit because these sanctions remain in force following his invasion of Ukraine.

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Mr. Burnham clarified that although he might not have direct control over every individual invite within the broader G20 framework, the presence of sanctioned individuals is effectively blocked. He emphasized that the legal barriers created by the UK government's sanction regime make it impossible for Mr. Putin to attend the event in Manchester. This stance aligns with the broader Western effort to isolate the Russian regime diplomatically and economically during the continuing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Whitehall Disquiet And Diplomatic Tensions

Earlier reports indicated that there was significant disquiet within Whitehall regarding plans that might have allowed a Russian delegation to attend the 2027 summit. Insiders suggested that the Government felt it had no choice but to consider such possibilities due to a lack of consensus among member states on expelling Russia from the G20 entirely. However, the Prime Minister's recent declaration removes any ambiguity about the UK's position on hosting the Russian leader personally.

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This development contrasts with actions taken by other global powers, such as US President Donald Trump, who invited Mr. Putin to attend this year's G20 summit in Miami next month. The Trump administration expressed hope that the Russian president would accept the invitation to engage with other world leaders, highlighting a divergent approach between the United States and the United Kingdom. While Washington seeks dialogue, London maintains a strict policy of non-engagement with sanctioned Russian officials.

Ministerial Refusals To Pose With Lavrov

Tensions were already visible at a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta last week, where a planned family photo was cancelled due to European representatives refusing to stand next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband was among those who declined to participate in the group photograph, leading to the event's cancellation according to US officials. Participants threatened to walk out of the summit if the photo operation proceeded, demonstrating the deep diplomatic rift over Russia's continued membership in the forum.

Mr. Miliband reportedly asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to stage a separate photo session exclusively with close allies to avoid standing alongside Russian officials. This incident underscores the difficulty of maintaining unified diplomatic protocols when member states have varying levels of engagement with Moscow. The refusal to pose with Mr. Lavrov reflects a broader strategy among European nations to visibly distance themselves from Russian leadership.

Historical Context Of Russian Isolation

Russia was previously expelled from the G8, now known as the G7, in 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea, marking a significant shift in its international standing. Despite this exclusion from the smaller group of industrialized democracies, the country remains a member of the G20 despite continued Western efforts to isolate Mr. Putin's regime. The current situation in Manchester highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing inclusive global economic dialogue with firm geopolitical stances against aggression.

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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has consistently maintained that the UK does not engage with Russians in ways that normalize their participation in international forums. When asked by Tory frontbencher Dame Harriett Baldwin if he would shake hands with Mr. Lavrov if their paths crossed in Georgia, Mr. Miliband replied that they do not engage in that way with the Russians and have not for a number of years. He reiterated that the government is absolutely clear about the need to counter the Russian hybrid threat through sustained diplomatic and economic pressure.