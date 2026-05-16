Andy Burnham has been given the green light to stand for the Makerfield by-election, marking the beginning of the end for Keir Starmer as his leadership challenge takes shape.

Keir Starmer , the UK Labour Party leader, faces a potential Waterloo-like challenge from Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester, on the anniversary of the famous battle.

The National Executive Committee of Labour, led by Starmer, granted permission for Burnham to enter the Makerfield by-election race, despite Starmer's initial refusal earlier in the year. The move is seen as a significant setback for Starmer, as a victory for Burnham would provide a pathway for a leadership challenge. Donald Trump, the former U.S. President and a staunch critic of Starmer, has expressed skepticism about his ability to survive the ongoing political crisis.

Meanwhile, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch warned that Labour infighting could paralyze the government for months. With Starmer's authority diminished, delivering key policies like immigration reform and curbing jury trials appears to be a much harder task for the PM





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Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer Lord Mayor Of Greater Manchester Napoleon Bonaparte May 18 (Date)

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