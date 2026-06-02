Andy Burnham Refuses to Drop 50p Income Tax Plan as He Challenges Keir Starmer

In a Sky News interview, the Greater Manchester mayor and Labour candidate in the Makerfield by-election declined to rule out his previous proposal for a 50p top rate of income tax. He framed the June 18 contest as a 'circuit-breaker' for national politics and called for a fairer taxation system, including a land value tax, while insisting he is a 'team player.' Amid a surge for Reform UK, Burnham also ruled out a snap election if he were to become prime minister, pledging to serve until 2029.

Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has declined to rule out raising the top rate of income tax to 50 pence as part of his bid to replace Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

Burnham is standing as Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election on June 18, a contest he has described as 'the most consequential of our lives'. A victory would position him to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership, with the ultimate aim of entering Downing Street. In a Sky News interview, Burnham framed the by-election as a 'circuit-breaker' for politics, arguing for a national movement that mirrors his reforms in Greater Manchester.

He called for a debate on introducing a land value tax and a 'fairer taxation system.

' When questioned about his previous proposal for a 50p top tax rate-a policy last seen from 2010 to 2013 under Gordon Brown-he remained non-committal beyond seeking fairness, stating he was listening to voters' concerns, particularly about lower-income thresholds. Burnham's economic vision from September last year included the 50p top rate and tax cuts for lower earners, challenging Chancellor Rachel Reeves' approach. Despite positioning himself as a 'team player,' his actions directly threaten Starmer's leadership.

Recent polls show Reform UK surging to 27% nationally, with Labour and the Conservatives both at 18%, raising the possibility of a Nigel Farage majority if a snap election were called. However, Burnham's team confirmed he would not seek a snap election if he became prime minister, instead planning to serve the full parliamentary term until 2029. This marks a reversal from his 2022 demand that Conservatives call an election after a leadership change. The political stakes are high.

Burnham capitalized on recent local election losses for Labour, citing a 'deafening cry for change' across the country. He pointed to results in St Helens and elsewhere as evidence that voters demand a new direction. While he avoided concrete tax commitments, his rhetoric suggests a platform focused on tax fairness and devolving more power to regions. The Makerfield by-election thus becomes a testing ground not just for Burnham's personal ambitions but for a broader shift in Labour's ideological direction.

With Reform UK gaining traction, a split on the centre-left could reshape the upcoming general election landscape, making Burnham's campaign a pivotal moment in British politics





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Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Labour Party Makerfield By-Election Income Tax 50P Tax Rate Land Value Tax Reform UK Nigel Farage General Election

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