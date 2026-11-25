Prime Minister Andy Burnham defends his engagement with social media stars despite offensive footage from Downing Street, clashing with Kemi Badenoch over ethics and EU student fees.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced intense scrutiny during a heated Prime Minister's Questions session, defending his decision to host a reception for social media influencers at Downing Street. The controversy erupted after offensive video footage posted by attendee Max Balegde revealed inappropriate language on the steps of the government building. Despite admitting that specific parts of the broadcast were 'inappropriate,' Burnham refused to apologize for his broader strategy of engaging with digital content creators.

Burnham Defends Engagement With Social Media Stars

During the exchange, the Prime Minister suggested that interacting with influencers held significant value, even joking that he preferred speaking with them compared to Members of Parliament. He stated, 'It is true. I have spoken to influencers, and then I have to come to this House and speak to people who are the opposite.' Burnham argued that young people increasingly rely on these figures for information, asserting that he would not apologize for connecting with the communities that shape modern public discourse. He maintained that while the specific video content was wrong and had been removed, the act of engaging with new media forms remained justified.

Also read Andy Burnham Interview with Luke Hamnett Sparks Outrage Over Downing Street Etiquette

Kemi Badenoch Challenges Ministerial Conduct

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, describing the behavior displayed by one of the guests as 'grotesque' and 'disgusting.' She highlighted that a video posted by Max Balegde included lyrics using offensive slang terms, including references to women's private parts and derogatory phrases targeting white women. Badenoch demanded an apology for 'debasing his office' and allowing such vile content to be recorded on the official steps of No. 10. She accused Burnham of prioritizing 'soft questions' from dancing personalities over serious parliamentary scrutiny and noted that Labour MPs had remained silent on the issue of violence against women.

Details Of Offensive Content Spark Public Outcry

The controversy centers on a video uploaded by 27-year-old content creator Max Balegde, who mimed to a trending AI-generated song with misogynist lyrics. The footage, which was 'liked' by the official No. 10 TikTok account before being removed, featured terms such as 'bumboclaat' and 'chicken nuggets,' both used as offensive slang. Another image from Balegde's channel displayed a caption referencing 'serving c***,' a slang term meaning to be fabulous. Burnham confirmed the video was taken down and that the creator had apologized, noting that Balegde claimed the audio was stuck in his head and intended to be 'silly, fun and light-hearted.'

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Tensions Rise Over EU Student Tuition Fee Deal

Beyond the social media controversy, Badenoch pressed Burnham on the details of his recently announced 'reset' deal with the European Union. She questioned whether the package would proceed if the government refused to meet European demands for cut-price tuition fees for students from the EU. The Prime Minister clarified that the British negotiating position had not yet been put on the table and that he would continue discussions with Brussels on the matter. He urged the opposition leader to focus on the substance of the overall diplomatic package rather than isolated negotiating points.

Broader Implications For Media And Governance

The incident highlights the ongoing tension between traditional political accountability and the rise of influencer culture in government communications. Burnham's defense underscores a strategic shift toward reaching younger demographics through digital platforms, even at the risk of reputational damage. The refusal to apologize for the engagement model suggests a deliberate choice to prioritize accessibility over conventional propriety. As debates continue regarding the regulation of online content and its impact on public institutions, the handling of such events will likely face increased scrutiny from opposition parties and the media alike.