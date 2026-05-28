Andy Burnham Rebukes Tony Blair, Defends Left-Wing Stance; Blair Criticizes Net Zero Targets

Andy Burnham criticizes Tony Blair for ignoring inequality in his Labour analysis, while Blair attacks Ed Miliband's net-zero targets as unworkable.

Andy Burnham launched a sharp rebuke against former Prime Minister Tony Blair on Sunday, accusing him of failing to understand the economic hardships driving voters toward fringe parties.

In an interview with The Observer, the Labour leadership contender dismissed Blair's warnings that the party's leftward shift could doom its electoral prospects, arguing that Blair's analysis ignores the rising inequality and cost-of-living crisis gripping Britain. Burnham, who once embraced Blair's centrist New Labour agenda but has since moved left, embraced the label of left-wing politician, stating that if that term describes his support for more robust state intervention and pro-business policies that address social needs, he is comfortable with it.

He criticized Blair for omitting any mention of inequality in his recent 5,600-word essay, which urged Labour to avoid retreating into a left-wing comfort zone and instead craft a coherent economic plan. Burnham contended that Blair's perspective is out of touch with the reality of families who can no longer afford basics like housing and food, a sentiment that fuels support for parties such as Reform UK and the Greens.

The exchange highlights a deepening rift within Labour as the party grapples with its identity under leader Keir Starmer, who faces pressure to balance centrist pragmatism with left-wing enthusiasm. Blair, in a series of media appearances on Wednesday, escalated his criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, particularly targeting its energy policy and net-zero ambitions.

He branded Energy Secretary Ed Miliband's 2030 clean electricity target as a quixotic fantasy that imposes unnecessary costs on businesses and consumers while failing to address global emissions. Blair argued that Britain accounts for less than 1 percent of worldwide carbon emissions and cannot solve climate change alone, especially as major emitters like China, the United States, and India prioritize cheaper energy sources.

He urged the government to pause new drilling bans and consider North Sea oil and gas development to ensure energy security. Miliband, however, defends the policy as a necessary step for climate leadership, but Blair dismissed such claims, noting that world leaders like Xi Jinping are unlikely to be swayed by British targets.

The former PM warned that high taxes and accelerated net-zero spending risk pushing Britain into an economic relegation zone, echoing his earlier essay that called for a pivot toward growth-focused policies. Burnham's response to Blair reflects broader tensions within Labour as Starmer attempts to navigate between the party's left and centrist wings. While Burnham stopped short of directly endorsing Miliband's net-zero timeline, he stressed the importance of addressing inequality and supporting working-class communities.

He framed his evolution from Blairite to left-winger as a pragmatic response to changing economic conditions, where market solutions alone have failed. Meanwhile, Blair remains a vocal critic from the sidelines, his intervention underscoring the existential debate over Labour's future direction. As the party prepares for local elections and potential leadership challenges, the clash between Blair's legacy and Burnham's emerging vision may define Labour's path forward.

Analysts suggest that the party must reconcile its climate ambitions with economic realities, a task made harder by internal divisions and external pressures from a resurgent Conservative government





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Net Zero Political Leadership Inequality Economic Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham on knife-edge in Makerfield by-election as poll suggests Labour leadLabour's Andy Burnham is on a knife-edge in the Makerfield by-election, with a poll suggesting he has a slim lead over Reform UK's Robert Kenyon. The by-election is being closely watched, with the Green Party's Sarah Wakefield also standing.

Read more »

Makerfield By-Election: Right-Wing Vote Split Could Hand Victory to Labour's Andy BurnhamPolling expert Sir John Curtice warns that the candidacy of Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party in the Makerfield by-election may split the right-wing vote, potentially allowing Labour's Andy Burnham to win the seat and strengthen his bid for the premiership.

Read more »

Green Party Scales Back Campaign in Makerfield, Boosting Andy Burnham's By-Election HopesThe Green Party's decision to run a limited campaign in the Makerfield by-election gives Labour candidate Andy Burnham a strategic advantage, as he aims to win the seat and potentially challenge Keir Starmer for party leadership. The first poll shows Burnham leading Reform UK by three points.

Read more »

Andy Burnham gets boost in Makerfield by-election bid as Green Party scales back campaignLabour's Andy Burnham has received a boost in his bid for the Makerfield by-election seat after the Green Party announced a scaled-back campaign against him.

Read more »