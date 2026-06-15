Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, plans to trial a Basic Income pilot for vulnerable residents if he becomes prime minister. The proposed payments could be up to five times current benefit levels, despite welfare budget concerns. Backed by groups like Compass and the Green Party, the initiative aims to tackle poverty but faces criticism over costs and work incentives.

Vulnerable individuals could receive a basic income if Andy Burnham becomes prime minister. The Greater Manchester mayor has previously supported the idea of providing cash to those who have been in care.

Payments could be five times what they receive on benefits - despite concerns about the ballooning welfare budget. In his 2024 manifesto for the mayoralty, Mr Burnham said he wanted to trial a 'Basic Income pilot' for vulnerable Manchester residents. The project he referred to was suggested by Compass, a Left-wing group which previously advocated for a universal basic income, handing cash payments to all citizens regardless of income or work status.

Its executive director is Neal Lawson, a close ally of Mr Burnham who would be expected to play a role in developing policy should he become prime minister. The project has been backed by politicians such as Green leader Zack Polanski, who argued it would tackle poverty and reduce inequality. It did not materialise as Mr Burnham did not have the power to sign it off as mayor - but may as PM.

Andy Burnham campaigning in the town of Ashton-in-Makerfield ahead of the by-election on June 18 Green Party leader Zack Polanski, pictured at a silent march on the ninth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster, backed the basic income project Labour MP Miatta Fahnbulleh - who quit Sir Keir Starmer's Government in May and is said to be formulating policy for Mr Burnham - has supported a monthly £900 basic income for those in need of it. Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said: 'A basic income is a bill for taxpayers and an excuse to not work.

At a time when Labour cannot even find the money to properly fund our national defence, the last thing we need is more welfare. ' A spokesman for Mr Burnham declined to comment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basic Income Andy Burnham Welfare Poverty Manchester

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham's Questionable LeadershipThe Makerfield by-election has exposed Andy Burnham's lack of preparedness for the top job, raising concerns about his ability to lead the country. His U-turns on key issues, such as welfare handouts and Brexit, have left voters and critics alike questioning his commitment to his policies. As the UK's international reputation suffers, Burnham's inexperience and lack of clear vision have put him at odds with his own party and the nation. Can he really be trusted to lead the country out of crisis?

Read more »

Exclusive: Ed Miliband Eyes Chancellor Role in Potential Andy Burnham-Led Labour GovernmentReports reveal that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is maneuvering to become Chancellor if Andy Burnham becomes Labour leader and Prime Minister. The development comes as internal party tensions soar, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning a leadership challenge would cause chaos, a claim ridiculed by his own MPs. The by-election in Makerfield, where Burnham is seeking a Commons seat, becomes a critical flashpoint.

Read more »

Ed Miliband Eyes Chancellor Role Under Andy Burnham, Stirring Market FearsEd Miliband is reportedly positioning himself for the role of Chancellor if Andy Burnham becomes the next Labour Prime Minister, raising concerns about increased spending and market instability. Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has warned that a leadership challenge would plunge the country into chaos, a claim met with skepticism by some Labour MPs.

Read more »

Labour MPs plot to oust Sir Keir Starmer if Andy Burnham wins Makerfield by-electionSir Keir Starmer is facing a leadership coup within hours of Thursday's by-election in Makerfield if Andy Burnham wins the crunch contest, Labour MPs have said. Although the Prime Minister has insisted that he will fight off a challenge rather than walk away, supporters of Mr Burnham are planning a choreographed attack which is designed to make his position untenable.

Read more »