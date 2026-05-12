Andy Burnham Preparing for a Bid for Prime Minister

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has a seat lined up to launch his long-awaited bid for Prime Minister. Despite his unconventional route back to Parliament, powerful Labour MPs like Angela Rayner are openly supporting him. His task is to navigate several hurdles, including getting an MP to resign, triggering a by-election, applying to NEC to stand as a candidate, and securing a local party selection and victory, depending on the Prime Minister's stance. The MP looking to trigger the resignation is Graham Stringer.

Andy Burnham has a seat lined up and is ready to launch his long-awaited push to become Prime Minister, allies have claimed. The task will involve clearing numerous hurdles before entering Downing Street if Labour leader Keir Starmer resigns.

Support for Mr. Burnham has gained momentum among Labour MPs in recent weeks, despite his unconventional route back to Parliament. His last attempt to rejoin the Commons was blocked by the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC) due to political infighting and personal disagreements with Jeremy Corbyn





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Andy Burnham Prime Minister Aspiration Clearing Hurdles To Enter Downing Street Political Infighting In The Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn

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