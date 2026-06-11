Andy Burnham Poised for Makerfield Victory Amid Right-Wing Division

New polling indicates that a split in the right-wing vote between Reform UK and Restore Britain may secure a win for Labour's Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election.

Andy Burnham , the prominent Mayor of Greater Manchester, appears to be in a strong position to secure a victory in the upcoming Makerfield by-election scheduled for next Thursday.

The political landscape in the constituency suggests that a significant fragmentation within the right-wing electoral base is paving the way for a Labour triumph. For Mr. Burnham, this contest represents more than just a local win; it is a strategic step toward returning to the halls of Westminster.

Political analysts suggest that his successful bid for this seat would serve as a springboard for his long-term ambition to challenge Keir Starmer for the position of Prime Minister, positioning him as a formidable leader within the Labour Party. The primary obstacle to a Labour victory would typically be a consolidated right-wing opposition, but in this instance, the right is deeply divided.

Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party are eager to expand their influence by adding a ninth Member of Parliament to their growing roster. However, their efforts are being severely undermined by the emergence of Restore Britain, a rival right-wing entity established by Rupert Lowe, a former Reform MP. Internal Labour polling has revealed the extent of this schism.

According to a survey reported by The i Paper, Restore Britain is currently drawing support from approximately 13 percent of the electorate in the Makerfield seat. When compared to the 24 percent support enjoyed by Reform UK, the mathematical implication is clear: if the voters supporting Mr. Lowe's outfit were to shift their allegiance to Mr. Farage's party, the combined right-wing vote would reach 37 percent, potentially eclipsing Mr. Burnham's current polling lead of 35 percent.

Within the ranks of Reform UK, there is a palpable tension regarding the threat posed by Restore Britain. Some senior figures have attempted to minimize the risk, with one MP suggesting that the support for Restore is essentially soft and unlikely to manifest in actual votes on election day, predicting they would fail to even reach a 2 percent threshold.

Conversely, other party members express a deeper anxiety, fearing that the electorate may perceive Nigel Farage as a figure of the past. There is a concern that voters are searching for a newer brand of populism, seeing Farage as 'old news' while viewing Restore Britain as a fresh alternative. This internal struggle highlights the volatility of the current political environment and the difficulty of maintaining a unified front against a disciplined Labour campaign.

Adding to the complexity of the race is a burgeoning scandal surrounding Reform UK's candidate, Robert Kenyon. It has come to light that Mr. Kenyon used a social media account on X to engage with and support highly offensive content directed at the well-known Welsh broadcaster Carol Vorderman. The posts, which were deleted after being brought to light, included graphic and sexualized language.

Ms. Vorderman has been vocal in her condemnation, labeling Mr. Kenyon's behavior as cowardly and demanding a formal apology. The controversy has cast a shadow over the campaign, forcing the party to defend the character of their candidate in the face of public backlash. Nigel Farage, speaking during a press conference in Makerfield, has remained unapologetic regarding Mr. Kenyon's history.

He dismissed the offensive comments as mere laddish behavior, arguing that they were posted a decade ago and have been taken wildly out of context. In a characteristic move, Farage framed the controversy as a clash between the working class and the elite. He asserted that such comments are common in pubs across the country and are not the type of remarks one would expect from an Oxford-educated career politician residing in an affluent London postcode.

Farage praised Kenyon as a patriot, a business owner, and an army reservist, suggesting that his status as an ordinary bloke should outweigh his past social media indiscretions. As the June 18 election date approaches, the outcome will serve as a critical bellwether for the state of the British right. If Andy Burnham clinches victory, it will be a testament to the power of a divided opposition and a significant boost to his personal political trajectory.

For Reform UK, a loss would be a setback in their quest for parliamentary growth and a sign that the brand may be fracturing under the weight of internal rivalries and candidate controversies. The Makerfield result will likely signal whether the appetite for Farage's brand of politics is expanding or if new competitors are successfully carving out a piece of the populist pie





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