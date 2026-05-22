Andy Burnham Pledges to Overhaul Council Tax System, Facing Political Fallout

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has launched his by-election campaign by vowing to overhaul the 'regressive' council tax system. He criticized outdated valuations and proposed replacing it with a 'land value tax.' His stance could lead to Labour targeting homes with rapidly rising values across different regions.

Millions of families could face soaring bills as Andy Burnham vows to overhaul the council tax system . The Greater Manchester mayor condemned the 'regressive' charge as he formally launched his by-election campaign, highlighting the need for reform due to outdated valuations.

He also supported an annual 'land value tax' to address those holding assets. His stance puts Labour at risk of targeting homes, mostly in London and the South East, with rapidly rising values. Mr. Burnham aims to create a more balanced distribution of wealth across different regions





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