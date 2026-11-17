Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham leaves door open to cutting National Insurance for under-25s as Alan Milburn report blames government policies for one million Neet youth.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed he is not dismissing the possibility of reversing Labour's recent tax increases on young employees, following a stark warning from his senior adviser. The comments arrive as a new, comprehensive report reveals that one million young people in the United Kingdom are currently not in education, employment, or training. This surge in youth inactivity has placed significant pressure on government officials to rethink their economic strategies regarding the hiring of workers under the age of twenty-five.

Milburn Report Exposes Policy Failures

Alan Milburn, the prominent adviser who authored the landmark review, stated there was no doubt that current government policies have negatively impacted business sentiment among employers. Milburn specifically cited the recent hikes in National Insurance contributions (NICs) and the accelerated increase in the minimum wage as primary factors discouraging the hiring of younger staff. These measures, introduced after Labour took office in 2024, have made it substantially more expensive for companies to employ young workers, thereby contributing directly to the growing Neet population.

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The report outlines that the previous government's decision to slash the earnings threshold for NICs from £9,100 to just £5,000 dragged a massive number of part-time starter jobs into the tax net. Chancellor Rachel Reeves raised the headline rate of the tax while simultaneously lowering this threshold, which Milburn argues has severely restricted opportunities for entry-level positions. The adviser emphasized that these fiscal decisions have created a hostile environment for businesses attempting to integrate young people into the workforce.

Burnham Signals Flexibility on Tax Cuts

When questioned by Sky News on Tuesday about whether he would support a targeted reduction in NICs for under-twentysix-year-olds, Andy Burnham remained open-minded. He indicated that the implications of these proposals would need to be carefully weighed as part of the upcoming Budget process. Burnham stated that his administration was not ruling anything out at this early stage and would review the entire report in its totality. He emphasized the need to balance fiscal responsibility with the urgent requirement to create pathways for young people into the labor market.

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer also addressed the issue, stating that the government remains committed to working with employers. He reiterated that the administration is already offering help for businesses to take on young people and plans to continue this support. However, the Prime Minister did not commit to reversing the tax hikes, instead highlighting existing assistance programs designed to offset the costs for employers hiring new staff.

Welfare Reforms and Support Guarantees

Alongside potential tax adjustments, the report introduces significant welfare reforms aimed at encouraging activity among the long-term unemployed. Pat McFadden, the Work and Pensions Secretary, announced that the government is accepting several recommendations, including the creation of a new 'opportunity and support guarantee'. This initiative will provide young people with a clear route into education, training, or work. Additionally, jobless youngsters on benefits for a year will be offered a fully funded six-month job through an extended taxpayer-supported scheme.

McFadden also confirmed the establishment of a new 'youth opportunities unit' in Whitehall, which will be chaired by Alan Milburn and report directly to the Prime Minister. This body aims to coordinate the government's efforts to tackle youth inactivity. The government is also pushing for legislative changes to support these reforms, despite facing internal challenges. Burnham expressed confidence that Labour MPs would support these welfare changes, noting that he had been actively arguing the case within the party to secure broad backing for the vision.

Political Fallout and Opposition Criticism

The release of the Milburn report has triggered a fierce political debate, with opposition parties seizing on the adviser's criticism of government policy. Conservative Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately described the situation as painful for the government, arguing that the report effectively trashes their own economic strategies. She demanded the immediate axing of what she termed the Labour 'jobs tax', asserting that the current system prevents businesses from creating real, sustainable jobs for young people.

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Whately attacked the 'absurdity' of continuing to charge higher NICs on firms while simultaneously funding 'made-up jobs' for young people through state schemes. She questioned whether the government would learn from the review and step back from what she characterized as excessive state intervention. The Conservatives argued that measures such as guaranteed jobs represent a massive expansion in the size and responsibilities of the state, rather than freeing businesses to drive organic employment growth and economic stability.

Future Implementation and Challenges

The government now faces the challenge of implementing these far-reaching reforms, which require billions of pounds in investment. Alan Milburn's proposals include huge immediate investment in work support on one hand, coupled with stricter conditions on welfare for youngsters who do not cooperate. This dual approach aims to provide safety nets while incentivizing active participation in the economy. The success of these initiatives will depend heavily on the government's ability to secure parliamentary support and manage the budgetary implications.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on how to effectively reduce the number of Neet youth without stifling business growth. The proposed doubling of the NIC threshold for under-25s from £5,000 to £10,000, starting in the retail and hospitality sectors, remains a key point of contention. While Burnham and the Prime Minister have not committed to immediate action, the pressure to address the root causes of youth joblessness is mounting. The outcomes of the upcoming Budget will likely determine whether these tax changes are enacted, shaping the economic landscape for young workers and employers alike in the coming years.