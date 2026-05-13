Andy Burnham mocked by MP for trying to replace PM at State Opening, Health Secretary readies resignation, pending leadership challenge

This news article discusses Andy Burnham's attempt to oust the Prime Minister at the State Opening of Parliament, a backbench MP heckling him, the situation of the Health Secretary and the potential leadership battle.

Andy Burnham was mocked for his shameless attempt to return to Westminster to replace the Prime Minister today at the State Opening of Parliament. The Greater Manchester mayor was the butt of a joke by a Labour MP over his politicking in search of Sir Keir's job...

Three backbench MPs said the heckle was made by Torcuil Crichton, Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar. Mr Burnham could be left swinging in the wind by a leadership battle to replace Sir Keir as it could take months to find someone willing to give up their seat and hold a by-election, which he would still have to win.

But Wes Streeting is poised to pull the pin on the Labour leadership grenade today as Keir Starmer begs MPs not to 'sink into the politics of division'. The Health Secretary is said to have told allies that he is ready to resign and pull the trigger on a challenge as soon as tomorrow, after a brutal 16-minute meeting with Sir Keir in No10 this morning..





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Andy Burnham State Opening Of Parliament Mocked Replace PM Challenge Against Sir Keir Hold Talks State Opening This Morning Na H-Eileanan An Iar Tory Greeting Of The Royal Visitors Leader Problematic Achieved Artillery Crisis Resistance To Reprise The Role Of Party Leader

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