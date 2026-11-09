Andy Burnham prepares to represent UK climate interests at a global summit while ministers plan to reduce electric vehicle sales mandates. The government faces industry pressure to relax strict 2030 targets.

Andy Burnham is set to travel to Turkey this week to represent the United Kingdom at a major global climate summit. This international engagement comes at a critical juncture, as government ministers are preparing to significantly reduce stringent electric vehicle sales targets for 2030. The Prime Minister has recused himself from the internal decision-making process due to his wife's previous professional associations with electric vehicle manufacturers. Consequently, the responsibility for leading the Cabinet committee on this sensitive issue has been delegated to Louise Haigh, the de facto deputy to Andy Burnham.

Cabinet Committee Review Process

Louise Haigh is scheduled to chair the Cabinet committee meeting this week to determine the final trajectory of the Zero Emission Vehicles mandate. This regulatory framework was originally introduced by Rishi Sunak to systematically phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles across the country. The mandate requires a gradual increase in the percentage of new car sales that must be fully electric. The initial target was set at 28 per cent for 2025, which rose to 33 per cent for the current year, with the ultimate goal of reaching 80 per cent by 2030. Hybrids were initially included in the phase-out schedule for 2035, but recent policy shifts suggest this timeline may also be extended.

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Industry Pressure and Investment Concerns

Automotive industry groups have strongly criticized the existing restrictions, arguing that they are too ambitious and demand urgent regulatory relief. Manufacturers have warned that maintaining such strict mandates could cause them to withdraw investment from the UK market entirely. Many firms report that they are being forced to offer substantial financial incentives to attract consumers to purchase newer, often more expensive electric models. This economic pressure mirrors similar trends in the European Union, where Germany and other major motor industries successfully lobbied to scrap a similar ban on new petrol and diesel car sales by 2035.

Strategic Balance for Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham faces the complex diplomatic task of balancing domestic economic caution with the United Kingdom's international reputation. The Premier is attempting to demonstrate a more prudent approach to Net Zero policies within the borders while simultaneously insisting that the nation remains a global leader in climate action. The government is seeking a middle ground that alleviates the burden on the automotive sector without appearing to retreat from its long-term environmental commitments. This strategic balancing act is essential for maintaining both industrial stability and geopolitical influence in future climate negotiations.

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Impact on Global Climate Diplomacy

The timing of Andy Burnham's departure for the COP summit in Turkey raises questions about when the revised policy will be officially announced. It remains unclear whether the Cabinet will finalize the watered-down rules before he departs for the international talks. A potential announcement shortly before his travel could signal a coordinated shift in policy to global observers. Conversely, delaying the announcement until after his return might preserve the appearance of a unified stance during the early stages of the summit. The outcome will directly influence how other nations perceive the UK's commitment to its previously stated climate goals.

Future Regulatory Outlook

The decision to scale back the 80 per cent electric vehicle target by 2030 marks a significant pivot from the Rishi Sunak era policies. Industry stakeholders are closely watching the outcomes of the Cabinet committee meeting to understand the new regulatory landscape. The potential extension of hybrid vehicle sales beyond the original 2035 deadline further indicates a more flexible approach to decarbonization. This shift may redefine the pace of the UK's transition to green transport and set a precedent for other developed economies facing similar industrial pressures.