Andy Burnham Leads Record Number of Prime Ministers at Cenotaph Service

Andy Burnham led a record number of past and present prime ministers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, as party leaders across the UK laid wreaths in Whitehall.

Andy Burnham led a record number of prime ministers, both past and present, at the Cenotaph in Westminster on Remembrance Sunday. Mr Burnham laid a wreath honouring Britain's war dead, and he was joined by nine former premiers at the national ceremony in central London.

The gathering of ten leaders in Whitehall is a modern record, and it highlights how turbulent UK politics has been over the past decade. Each former prime minister stood in line behind the serving political leaders, reflecting a period in which Britain has changed leaders several times.

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How the Cenotaph Ceremony Was Organised

The former prime ministers who attended were Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer. Each of them lined up alongside Mr Burnham for the service led by the King.

The National Service of Remembrance was attended by King Charles, members of the royal family and senior politicians. A gun was fired to mark the end of the two minutes silence, and the Last Post was then sounded by the Buglers of the Royal Marines.

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Spouses of several former leaders watched the proceedings from a balcony. Hugh O'Leary, husband of Liz Truss, joined Sarah Brown, Victoria Starmer, Marie-France van Heel and Akshata Murty to observe the service.

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Sir Keir Starmer attended the Cenotaph for the first time since he was forced from office by Labour earlier this year to make way for Mr Burnham. His presence was one of the most closely watched features of the ceremony.

Liz Truss attended for the fifth time since her 49-day premiership in the middle of 2022, which remains the shortest in British political history. Her attendance at the service in Whitehall underlined how her brief time in office continues to shape public memory of the period.

Other political figures laid floral tributes during the Sunday service. Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, and Ed Miliband, the Foreign Secretary, were among them. Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, also took part.

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, laid a wreath for the first time. His party had passed the six-MP threshold needed to be allowed to do so. Speaking to the BBC beforehand, Mr Farage said he was very honoured to have been asked, but he questioned why so many politicians attended the ceremony.

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Mr Farage said that he had grown up in a small village where the cost and loss to families was often discussed, especially on the weekend of Remembrance and in the run up to it every year. He added that whether the public want to see row upon row of politicians was a separate debate that could be held another time.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski was among those watching the proceedings from a balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Royal British Legion March Past and Public Turnout

The Royal British Legion organised a march past after the service, and about 10,000 veterans took part. More than 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations were represented in the procession.

People of all ages were among those marching, from bereaved children and military cadets through to some of the last surviving veterans of the Second World War. Hundreds of people lined Whitehall on Sunday morning, with a sea of poppies and military uniforms visible along the route.

Many spectators gathered more than two hours before the ceremony began, showing the strong public turnout for the event on Remembrance Sunday. The march past and the ceremony together form the central public commemoration of Britain's war dead in the capital.