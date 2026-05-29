Andy Burnham Launches Attack on Keir Starmer Over Labour's Future

Labour is in the midst of a civil war as Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer engage in a bitter battle over the party's future. Mr Burnham has launched a thinly-veiled attack on Sir Keir, saying that Makerfield could become the most powerful constituency in the land if he is given the backing of the voters. Meanwhile, Sir Tony has warned that Labour is in danger of losing the next election because it has no 'coherent plan' for the country. He has also accused the party of being more interested in increasing state benefits than in boosting the economy.

Andy Burnham has launched a thinly-veiled attack on Keir Starmer , saying Makerfield could become the most powerful constituency in the land. The Greater Manchester Mayor hinted that the by-election will pave the way for him to seize Downing Street as Labour descends deeper into civil war .

Mr Burnham is trying to overcome Reform in the Commons contest taking place on June 18, with the first poll showing the two essentially neck and neck. Meanwhile, Labour has been engaging in a bout of soul-searching about its future - with Mr Burnham and Sir Keir both rejecting warnings from Tony Blair about a 'dangerous' lurch to the Left.

In a video posted on X, Mr Burnham stressed his links to the Wigan area and tried to counter anger that he is only using it as a springboard to No10. He argued that Makerfield could become the 'most powerful constituency in the land' if he is given the backing of the voters. Mr Burnham hinted that the by-election will pave the way for him to seize Downing Street as Labour descends deeper into civil war.

He also accused Sir Tony of failing to reject Margaret Thatcher's legacy and called for more state control. Mr Burnham wrote in The Times that the lesson from Greater Manchester is that you can't just leave it to the market. He said that strong public control and direction are needed to achieve higher growth in areas that don't have it. Mr Burnham argued that deregulation was behind the 2008 Credit Crunch, and that had caused Britain's ongoing political turmoil.

He said that the fall in the living standards of millions, and the reality that life has got harder for most year-on-year since the financial crash in 2008, is the gaping omission in Sir Tony's analysis. In his response to Sir Tony, Sir Keir said that he agrees that policy and ideas are where the debate should be.

However, he disagreed with Sir Tony's assessment that the policy choices of this Government weren't the right policy choices given what they inherited. Sir Keir said that the situation in 2024 is very different from 1997, and that the party should be talking about policy and ideas





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