UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces backlash after inviting influencer Max Balegde to Downing Street, where Balegde performed a controversial salute and used offensive slang.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has drawn intense criticism for hosting online influencers at No10 Downing Street, an event that included a performance by Max Balegde featuring a gesture resembling a Nazi salute and the use of offensive Jamaican patois. The incident has reignited debates about the appropriateness of government engagement with viral internet personalities and the standards expected of those accessing the highest offices in the land.

Influencer Max Balegde Controversy

Max Balegde, an online personality with 4.5 million followers, stood outside No10 Downing Street by the explicit invitation of the Prime Minister. During the visit, Balegde mimed lyrics to a viral meme known as '52 Bomboclaat P*ssywagon Chicken Nuggets' and performed a salute that observers, including Joe Shalam, policy director at the Centre for Social Justice, described as worryingly similar to a Nazi-style flourish.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Downing Street Influencer Events

While Balegde likely did not intend the gesture to be offensive, the visual parallel has sparked immediate condemnation. Critics argue that allowing such imagery to emanate from the residence of the UK head of government undermines the dignity of the office and normalizes symbols historically associated with extreme right-wing extremism.

Offensive Slang and Historical Context

The lyrics performed by Balegde contained terms with deeply offensive origins. 'Bomboclaat' is a compound of two Jamaican patois words: Bumbo, a coarse term for buttocks or female genitalia, and claat, meaning cloth. Together, they translate literally to 'menstrual cloth' or 'toilet rag' and are used as a common insult targeting women.

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The term 'p*ssywagon' refers to a fancy car used by men to attract women for sexual courtship, while 'chicken nuggets' is a derogatory slang term for white women. Collectively, the phrases are described as a toxic trio of sexist, misogynistic, and racist language. Commentators have argued that such content is moronic and an absolute disgrace to the office of Prime Minister.

Burnham's Strategy and Event Details

Balegde was the host of the event earlier this month, organized by the Prime Minister's team to engage with top online personalities. Speaking to the assembled content creators, he praised Andy Burnham as a 'fellow Northerner' and introduced a video of the PM's 'funny moments,' including a clip from his campaign in Makerfield where he promised voters he would never take the UK back into the EU.

The strategy appears to be a desperate attempt by Burnham to win over the TikTok generation and persuade the politically illiterate that he is not a career politician who has back-stabbed his way to power, but rather a 'normal bloke.' This effort mirrors previous absurdities, such as Instagram star Luke Hamnett recreating the Hugh Grant dance from Love Actually through the state rooms of No10.

Political Fallout and Public Reaction

The event has been compared to potential 'Ravegate,' a reference to past controversies, as footage emerged of Burnham 'hitting the decks' to entertain guests. Another clip shows influencer Stuart Pidman being 'caught unawares' filming an impersonation of the PM, to which Burnham responded with a mix of humor and political messaging about hope and power.

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Andrew Neil has reportedly criticized the erudition of the resulting debate. Critics argue that while the atmosphere in No10 may seem 'matey,' there are no mate's rates when it comes to paying for this hired entourage of sycophants. The incident stands in stark contrast to traditional political discourse and raises questions about the boundaries of modern political engagement.