Andy Burnham granted permission to stand in Makerfield by-election

The Labour Party's ruling executive committee granted permission on Tuesday afternoon for Andy Burnham to stand in the upcoming by-election for the Makerfield constituency, held on Thursday, June 18. Burnham's reinstatement was preceded by several weeks of inactivity from National Executive Committee (NEC) members, who debated the move. Meanwhile, pressure from Labour bigwigs was mounting for the party to permit him to recontest. Former Health Secretary Andy Burnham's re-entry was weighed against factional advantage and the desire to ensure that the strongest candidate takes the seat, as suggested by backbencher Wes Streeting.

Andy Burnham's return to Parliament was given the go-ahead by Labour's ruling executive committee today, without a vote, as Mr. Burnham had been granted permission to stand in the candidate selection process for the upcoming by-election.

The Labour Party further confirmed that the by-election will take place on Thursday, June 18, and will be the most important in British history. The NEC officers committee member, Sir Keir Starmer, was unable to block Mr. Burnham from standing for a second time due to rising pressure from Labour big beasts. Both Wes Streeting and Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell publicly called on Sir Keir and the Labour Party executive to allow Mr. Burnham to compete.

Following Mr. Burnham's intentions to stand in the by-election and align with Reform party, Nigel Farage vowed to 'throw everything' at Mr. Burnham by-election. However, the Labour Party and its NEC officers were making efforts to defend the seat, with MPs travelling up today to begin campaigning. The Green Party had also received a boost, considering standing a paper candidate





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