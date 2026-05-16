Andy Burnham given green light to fight by-election on anniversary of Waterloo battle

Labour's National Executive Committee yesterday waived through permission for the Mayor of Greater Manchester to stand for the Makerfield seat after an ally stood down. If chosen by the local members, which seems a formality, Mr Burnham will be on the ballot on Thursday, June 18 – celebrated every year by the Army to mark its greatest victory – the crushing defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1815. A Burnham victory will spell the beginning of the end for Sir Keir, allowing his rival back into Westminster from where he will launch a leadership challenge.

Keir Starmer is facing his Waterloo after Andy Burnham was given the green light to fight a by-election on the anniversary of the famous battle.

Labour's National Executive Committee yesterday waived through permission for the Mayor of Greater Manchester to stand for the Makerfield seat after an ally stood down. If chosen by the local members, which seems a formality, Mr Burnham will be on the ballot on Thursday, June 18 – celebrated every year by the Army to mark its greatest victory – the crushing defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1815.

A Burnham victory will spell the beginning of the end for Sir Keir, allowing his rival back into Westminster from where he will launch a leadership challenge. The wounded Prime Minister, who has a seat on the NEC officers' committee, was unable to block his rival from standing for a second time, having denied him the opportunity earlier in the year.

Sir Keir is now widely seen as a lame-duck PM, and received little support from his long-time sparring partner, Donald Trump, yesterday. The US President said it will be 'tough' for Sir Keir to survive the crisis engulfing him as the Government faces months of paralysis





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Keir Starmer Andy Burnham By-Election Makerfield Seat National Executive Committee Napoleon Bonaparte Trafalgar Day Donald Trump Labour Infighting Government Paralysis Civil Servants Labour Source Whitehall Source Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Wes Streeting Lucy Powell Gorton And Denton Ballot Andy Burnham Make Burnham History Ben Walker Britain Elects Polling Firm Manchester Mayoral By-Election Green Party Paper Candidate Resources

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Andy Burnham given green light to fight by-election on anniversary of Waterloo battleLabour's National Executive Committee yesterday waived through permission for the Mayor of Greater Manchester to stand for the Makerfield seat after an ally stood down. If chosen by the local members, which seems a formality, Mr Burnham will be on the ballot on Thursday, June 18 – celebrated every year by the Army to mark its greatest victory – the crushing defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1815. A Burnham victory will spell the beginning of the end for Sir Keir, allowing his rival back into Westminster from where he will launch a leadership challenge.

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