Andy Burnham faces pressure to pay compensation to WASPI women if he becomes PM

Andy Burnham, the Labour MP in charge of the local government and mayor of Manchester, is facing pressure to honor his word and pay compensation to Britain's WASPI women if he becomes Prime Minister. He has been an outspoken supporter of the campaign to reimburse women born in the 1950s, who argue they were not properly informed about planned increases to the state pension age. The WASPI campaign now appears hopeful that an Andy Burnham premiership will help them finally secure victory.

Andy Burnham is facing huge pressure to honour his word and pay compensation to Britain's WASPI women if he becomes Prime Minister. Mr. Burnham has been an outspoken supporter of the campaign to reimburse women born in the 1950s, who argue they were not properly informed about planned increases to the state pension age .

The WASPI campaign now appears hopeful that an Andy Burnham premiership will help them finally secure victory. Mr. Burnham's track record is already exciting long-standing WASPI campaigners who believe they could now be on course for a major breakthrough should he become Prime Minister





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham WASPI Women State Pension Age Compensation Demands Make A Return To Westminster Leigh MP Years Compensation WASPI Campaigners Pat Mcfadden Rachael Maskell Taxpayers' Alliance WASPI Women's Demands

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »

Andy Burnham receives boost for Makerfield by-election campaignAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, is in a 20-point lead over his Labour party in the upcoming Makerfield by-election. His success in the area is attributed to his considerable advantage over his party and his popular appeal. It puts him ahead in a seat that was feared could be a victory for the Reform political group.

Read more »

Andy Burnham's Immigration Clampdown Criticized as 'Un-British' by Labour MPsAndy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, is backing a hardline immigration clampdown that has been criticized as 'un-British' by Labour MPs. He is said to be behind a toughening of rules pushed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who wants to double the time it will take legal immigrants to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), from five to 10 years. The proposal was left out of the King's Speech list of legislation last week, amid suggestions Sir Keir has cooled his support, although allies of Ms Mahmood said it was still going to go ahead.

Read more »