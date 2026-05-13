Andy Burnham’s purported plans to return to Westminster were met with cynicism during the State Opening of Parliament, as speculation mounts about a Labour leadership contest. Wes Streeting is also alleged to be preparing a challenge, adding to the party’s internal instability.

Andy Burnham became the subject of ridicule today following his apparent ambition to return to Westminster with the aim of potentially replacing the Prime Minister.

The Greater Manchester mayor drew attention after a Labour MP joked about his efforts to position himself as a successor to Sir Keir Starmer. Burnham has been rumored to be considering a leadership challenge but faces the hurdle of securing a parliamentary seat first, which would require an existing MP to step down for a by-election. Burnham was seen in London yesterday, reportedly meeting with MPs to discuss this possibility.

During the traditional door-banging ceremony at the State Opening of Parliament this morning, the báo symbole of Black Rod’s authority was reaffirmed as MPs kept him waiting before granting entry. During the spectacle, a backbencher shouted, Not now, Andy! , a reference believed to be directed at Burnham. Torcuil Crichton, Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, is credited with the remark.

Burnham’s prospects may be complicated further by the drawn-out nature of a potential leadership contest. Finding a willing candidate to vacate their seat could prolong the process, let alone the uncertainty of winning the subsequent vote.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party faces internal turmoil as another key figure, Wes Streeting, is reportedly preparing to resign from his post as Health Secretary to stage his own challenge against Sir Keir. This follows a tense 16-minute meeting in No 10 earlier this morning, where Streeting allegedly informed allies of his intention to make a move.

A Government insider told the Daily Mail that Streeting is indeed proceeding with his plans, while another Labour aide warned of impending conflict after persistent leaks. Streeting’s absence from the Commons frontbench during ceremonies further fueled speculation, especially as he later emerged standing alongside Tory peer James Cleverly in the Lords. Although allies had pledged to remain quiet during the King’s Speech to avoid embarrassment, his ambitions leaked soon after a failed reconciliation attempt with Starmer.

The news had an immediate impact on Government borrowing costs, which have been hovering near 28-year highs. Prime Minister Starmer, during his address, called for unity among his party despite uncertainties about his political future and whether he will serve long enough to enact his legislative agenda





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