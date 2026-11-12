Andy Burnham Faces Labour Backlash Over NEET Welfare Reform Plans

Labour leadership faces internal revolt as Andy Burnham and Alan Milburn propose cutting sickness benefits for under-25s to tackle NEET rates, drawing sharp criticism from MPs and opposition parties over disability support cuts.

Andy Burnham is currently navigating a significant political challenge as senior figures within his own Labour Party express deep concern over proposed welfare reforms. The government review, spearheaded by Alan Milburn, suggests stripping young people under the age of twenty-five from the main sickness and disability benefits. This controversial move aims to reduce the number of NEETs, a category describing young people not currently in education, employment, or training. Nearly one million individuals currently fall into this demographic, a situation that experts argue has devastating long-term effects on their life prospects.

Core Details of the Proposed Welfare Changes

Under the specific recommendations detailed by Alan Milburn, individuals under twenty-five would be barred from receiving the health element of Universal Credit and personal independence payments. Instead, this demographic would transition to a new youth allowance paid at the standard rate of Universal Credit. Milburn has candidly acknowledged that these changes will not be pain-free, noting that some claimants will receive less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claims compared to the current system. However, he insists that all savings generated from this reduction in direct benefits will be immediately reinvested into a drive to get youths back into the workforce.

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The financial implications of this strategy present a complex economic picture for the Treasury. While the immediate goal is to cut welfare spending, the initial phase could require taxpayers to spend an extra six billion pounds a year. This upfront investment is designed to fund expanded employment support services, including personal advisers who will coach claimants until they secure a job, an apprenticeship, or a college place. The government plans to bring these major welfare reforms forward in twenty-twenty-seven, aiming to create a new settlement for young people while addressing the sharp increase in disability claims among this age group.

Internal Labour Revolt and Stakeholder Opposition

The proposal has triggered immediate disquiet among Labour Members of Parliament, many of whom previously killed off attempts to curb welfare spending under the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer. Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a key figure in previous benefits rebellions, has strongly criticized the direction of the review. Speaking on BBC Radio Four's Today programme, she argued that removing financial support for disabled young people does not help them find work. She emphasized that personal independence payments often cover the extra costs of living and traveling to appointments, rather than serving as an out-of-work benefit, making their removal potentially counterproductive.

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Ribeiro-Addy also raised concerns about the government potentially breaking its promise to protect existing claimants. She noted that during the previous summer's political turmoil, the government explicitly pledged to safeguard current benefit recipients. There is a growing fear within the party that the new plan might rip up that assurance for an entire generation of disabled young people. Fellow Labour MP Rachael Maskell echoed these sentiments, telling the Daily Mail that removing support intended to help individuals reach college or work could inadvertently increase unemployment rates rather than solve them.

Impact on Citizens and Future Political Outlook

The political fallout extends beyond internal party disagreements, with the Green Party condemning the suggestion as cruel. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party has long demanded cuts to benefits, warning that the country cannot afford current welfare levels, though their stance contrasts with the immediate spending increases required by this specific plan. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook, while touring broadcast studios, stated that there must be a new settlement for young people, signaling the government's determination to push forward despite the backlash. The full details of the second part of Milburn's review, commissioned by Sir Keir Starmer, are expected to be published next week.

Alan Milburn maintains that the menu of opportunities must increase significantly to be effective. The proposed system would introduce an additional cost allowance to help with disability-related expenses, while those with disabilities preventing them from working would be moved to a new benefit targeted at a smaller cohort. As the government prepares to launch this major rewrite of the welfare system, the focus remains on balancing fiscal responsibility with the need to support vulnerable youth. The coming weeks will likely see intense debate as MPs weigh the necessity of early investment against the immediate financial hardship faced by young claimants.