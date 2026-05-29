Andy Burnham Faces Criticism Over Multiple Policy U-Turns During Makerfield Campaign

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has reversed his stance on five key policies since launching his by-election campaign, drawing ridicule from rivals and raising questions about his consistency.

Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has faced widespread ridicule after executing his fifth policy U-turn since launching his campaign for the Makerfield by-election.

Critics have dubbed him 'Andy backtrack Burnham' following a series of reversals on key issues including trans rights, immigration, Brexit, fiscal rules, and taxation. The latest flip-flop came this week when Burnham abandoned his long-standing opposition to restricting migrants' immediate access to benefits.

He had previously campaigned against barring migrants from public funds until they gain permanent residence, but now supports the restriction as he battles a tight contest against Reform UK, which is attracting voters concerned about immigration in the constituency. This U-turn follows a pattern of rapid reversals. Last week, Burnham retreated from his previous ambition to rejoin the European Union, stating that Brexit has been damaging but that re-running those arguments is the last thing Britain needs.

This is a stark change from his comments earlier this year when he expressed hope for rejoining the bloc. Similarly, he reversed his stance on trans rights after the Equality and Human Rights Commission ruled that biological males cannot be admitted into women-only spaces. Burnham now supports implementing the Supreme Court ruling, despite previously labeling such views as a minority opinion.

On fiscal policy, he initially suggested that Labour's fiscal rules could be altered to allow higher defence spending, but last week he committed to supporting Chancellor Rachel Reeves' rules. He also backtracked on tax increases, now pledging to uphold Labour's 2024 manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, National Insurance, or VAT, after previously advocating for a higher top rate.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake mocked Burnham, saying he has changed his mind so many times that he makes Keir Starmer look consistent. Hollinrake warned that despite the U-turns, a Labour government under any leader would still raise taxes and borrow excessively. Reform UK also criticized Burnham, accusing him of following Starmer's playbook by flip-flopping to win votes.

A spokesperson stated that the by-election is a straight fight between Reform's local candidate and Labour's parachuted-in mayor, who is using Makerfield as a stepping stone to Number 10. The Labour Party declined to comment. Burnham's series of reversals has raised questions about his consistency and credibility as he seeks to return to Parliament and potentially challenge for the party leadership





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Policy U-Turns Makerfield By-Election Immigration Brexit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Makerfield By-Election: Right-Wing Vote Split Could Hand Victory to Labour's Andy BurnhamPolling expert Sir John Curtice warns that the candidacy of Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party in the Makerfield by-election may split the right-wing vote, potentially allowing Labour's Andy Burnham to win the seat and strengthen his bid for the premiership.

Read more »

Green Party Scales Back Campaign in Makerfield, Boosting Andy Burnham's By-Election HopesThe Green Party's decision to run a limited campaign in the Makerfield by-election gives Labour candidate Andy Burnham a strategic advantage, as he aims to win the seat and potentially challenge Keir Starmer for party leadership. The first poll shows Burnham leading Reform UK by three points.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Faces 'Backtrack' Criticism After Series of Five Policy U-Turns in Makerfield By-ElectionManchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election, has been ridiculed as 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after reversing policy positions on trans rights, immigration, Brexit, fiscal rules, and tax. The flurry of U-turns has drawn sharp attacks from Conservatives and Reform UK, who accuse him of inconsistency and using the seat as a stepping stone to Number 10.

Read more »

Andy Burnham branded 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after series of policy reversals in Makerfield by-election campaignManchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been labelled 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after making five policy U-turns during his Makerfield by-election campaign, including shifts on trans rights, immigration, Brexit, tax and fiscal rules. Rivals from the Conservative Party and Reform UK have attacked his credibility as he adjusts positions to appeal to voters in the Brexit-leaning constituency.

Read more »