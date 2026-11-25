Mayor Andy Burnham defends engagement with social media stars after TikTokers Max Balegde and Felicia Pennant posted controversial videos on Downing Street steps.

Mayor Andy Burnham is facing intense political backlash for his decision to host social media influencers at Downing Street, following the publication of offensive videos filmed on the premises. The controversy has intensified after it was revealed that TikToker Max Balegde performed a song with explicit lyrics on the famous black steps, while fashion influencer Felicia Pennant danced to a track titled 'Low budget Vagina(Amanda)' at the same location.

Details Of Viral Video Controversy

Max Balegde sparked immediate outrage by filming a lip-sync performance outside Number Ten that featured misogynistic lyrics including the phrase 'bumboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets'. The video was later deleted from his social media accounts after a fierce public outcry, yet it had already been liked by the official Downing Street social media team on Instagram before its removal. Balegde issued an apology on Tuesday night for any offense caused but attributed the negative reaction to 'revolting Right-wing people' who he claimed were stirring up unnecessary controversy.

Also read Andy Burnham Downing Street TikTok Interview Criticized

Following this incident, it emerged that Felicia Pennant, a fashion influencer with 8,000 followers on Instagram, had also posted footage of herself dancing to a song with a sexist title on the very same steps. The track, 'Low budget Vagina(Amanda)' by Bianca Case, originates from a viral internet meme linked to a clip from the reality television series Real Housewives of London. Pennant acknowledged that the song choice was inappropriate for such a historic location but stated she 'couldn't resist' posting the content, which she captioned with a reference to the film Love Actually.

Political Reactions And Criticisms

Shadow Women and Equalities Minister Joy Morrissey condemned the events as a disgrace, stating that visiting Downing Street is a privilege that should be treated with respect rather than used as a backdrop for inappropriate behavior. She criticized the Prime Minister for his refusal to apologize for the incident, arguing that it demonstrates a complete contempt for the office he holds. Morrissey highlighted that these scenes follow previous disgraceful incidents, suggesting a pattern of degrading conduct that undermines the dignity of the government building.

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Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch raised the issue in the House of Commons, describing the words used by one of the influencers as so offensive that she would not repeat them in the chamber. She specifically referenced pejorative comments about women and obscene language that referred to white women as cheap meat, labeling the behavior as grotesque. Badenoch demanded that the Prime Minister apologize for debasing his office and allowing such vile videos to be recorded on the steps of Number Ten.

Burnham Defends Engagement Strategy

Mayor Andy Burnham responded to the criticism by distinguishing between the inappropriateness of the specific content and the broader strategy of engaging with young people through social media platforms. He acknowledged that the initial video taken by Balegde was wrong and confirmed that the creator had rightly apologized and had the video taken down. However, he firmly refused to apologize for the decision to invite influencers, asserting that these individuals are key sources of information for young people.

Burnham argued that critics like Kemi Badenoch sneer at TikTokers and influencers despite the fact that younger generations actively seek information from these sources. He emphasized that his wider point was about maintaining relevant communication channels with the youth, rather than defending the specific actions of individual guests. The Mayor maintained that while the content was unacceptable, the engagement itself was a necessary and justified political approach.

Impact On Government Digital Strategy

The incident has raised serious questions about the management of official government spaces and the vetting process for individuals granted access to Downing Street. The fact that the controversial videos were liked by the Downing Street social media team suggests a lack of oversight in monitoring official accounts and the behavior of guests. This oversight has led to accusations that the government is out of touch with traditional values and respectful decorum expected at the heart of British politics.

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Furthermore, the backlash highlights the challenges politicians face when attempting to modernize their communication strategies through unscripted social media interactions. The Prime Minister had DJed for social media stars during a reception where they ate canapes and drank wine, a move intended to show engagement with key change-makers. However, the subsequent conduct of guests like Balegde and Pennant has overshadowed these efforts, potentially damaging the government's reputation among both traditional voters and younger demographics.