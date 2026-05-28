Andy Burnham Faces 'Backtrack' Criticism After Series of Five Policy U-Turns in Makerfield By-Election

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election, has been ridiculed as 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after reversing policy positions on trans rights, immigration, Brexit, fiscal rules, and tax. The flurry of U-turns has drawn sharp attacks from Conservatives and Reform UK, who accuse him of inconsistency and using the seat as a stepping stone to Number 10.

Andy Burnham , the Manchester Mayor and Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election, has faced significant criticism and ridicule from political opponents after a series of five major policy reversals since launching his campaign.

The rapid sequence of U-turns has led Conservatives to dub him 'Andy Backtrack Burnham,' highlighting a perceived pattern of inconsistency on key issues that include trans rights, immigration, Brexit, fiscal rules, and tax policy. These shifts are occurring in a fiercely competitive electoral contest in Makerfield, a constituency that voted heavily for Brexit and where immigration is a prominent concern for voters. The most recent reversal concerns immigration policy.

Burnham had repeatedly campaigned against rules that bar migrants from accessing public funds until they obtain permanent residence, framing it as a humanitarian issue. However, it was reported that he has now dropped this opposition, a change analysts link directly to the tight by-election race against Reform UK, a party that is capitalizing on local anxieties about immigration. This follows an earlier shift on Brexit.

Although Burnham stated last year that he hoped Britain would rejoin the European Union, he recently backtracked, arguing that Brexit "has been damaging" but that re-joining is off the table and that Britain should not "re-run those arguments.

" This represents a clear alignment with the stated will of Makerfield voters. Further U-turns involve transgender rights and economic policy. Regarding trans rights, Burnham reversed his position days after the Equality and Human Rights Commission issued guidance clarifying that biological males cannot be admitted to women-only spaces. Previously, Burnham had suggested that the belief in the necessity of single-sex spaces was a "minority view.

" Now, he says the time has come to implement the Supreme Court ruling and official guidance. On fiscal matters, Burnham initially suggested Labour's strict fiscal rules could be altered to permit increased defence spending, causing unease in financial markets. He subsequently affirmed his support for the Chancellor's rules and Labour's 2024 manifesto, which prohibits rises in income tax, National Insurance, and VAT. Despite this, he had earlier floated the idea of raising the top rate of tax.

Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake seized on the pattern, stating: "Labour's 'change' candidate 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' has changed his mind so many times that he makes Keir Starmer look consistent.

" He argued the U-turns are symptomatic of a broader Labour Party inclination to raise taxes and borrow excessively. A Reform UK spokesperson added that Burnham is following a "flip-flop" playbook akin to Starmer's, accusing him of using Makerfield merely as a stepping stone to Downing Street with little genuine interest in local representation. The Labour Party declined to comment on the specific accusations, leaving Burnham to weather the storm of criticism as the high-stakes by-election approaches





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Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Policy U-Turn Trans Rights Immigration Brexit Fiscal Rules Tax Labour Party Reform UK Conservatives Keir Starmer

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